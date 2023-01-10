Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1071: He's a Good Man, Savannah

DC

DC

On episode #1071 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin return from the holiday hiatus to share what stood out and enjoyed most from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless

The trio wraps up the first episode of the new year by discussing what they'd like to see from the soap operas and improve on in 2023.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Melodie Aikels.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1040: Using Evil Powers For Good

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #992: Method Man

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1062: Foolishness

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1052: Summer of Discontent

By Daytime ConfidentialComment