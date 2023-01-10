DC

On episode #1071 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin return from the holiday hiatus to share what stood out and enjoyed most from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

The trio wraps up the first episode of the new year by discussing what they'd like to see from the soap operas and improve on in 2023.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

