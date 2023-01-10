Laura Wright

On today's General Hospital recap: Sonny shows Nina the report on Willow's chemo treatment but she thinks they're violating hospital ethics. Sonny says Willow is family and will do anything to find out what's wrong with her. Nina reads the report and the two figure that Willow delayed treatment because of her pregnancy.

Nina's upset and understands the hardship that Willow is facing and blames Michael for Willow not starting treatment sooner. Sonny says they need to pull together for Willow's sake.

Josslyn complains to Dex about Britt's death and how it was all her fault. Dex says she has survivor's guilt but that the hooker is the only one responsible. Josslyn says they took off and left Britt behind and wonders if that makes them partially responsible for her death. Dex says she owes it to Britt to live the best life she can. The two have sex and Josslyn admits she has feelings for him. Sonny summons Josslyn who's quick to lay into him for butting into her life.

Victor accuses Nikolas of keeping Esme prisoner right under his nose. Nikolas says he thought she was the hooker so he locked her up. Victor tears a strip off of Nikolas and wonders if the Cassadines would be better off if they cut their losses.

Dante and Jordan show up saying they believe Esme was hiding out on Spoon Island or in the house itself. Jordan wants to search the premises but Nikolas refuses. Victor, however, agrees to let Dante search and tells Nikolas to go with him. Jordan asks about Victor's relationship with Esme, but he says he barely knew her since he wasn't living at Wyndemere at the same time.

Nikolas shadows Dante around the house. Dante tells Jordan and Victor that he found no evidence of Esme's presence. After they leave, Dante tells Jordan that the room in the north tower had been cleaned and repainted in the last few hours and likely had someone hiding up there.

Esme asks Liz if Martin is any good as a lawyer and that she needs to find out where she's been hiding. Esme worries that she'll never remember her life but Liz feels it will come back to her. Liz tells her to trust Martin.

Laura checks in with Spencer who admits he's devastated over Britt's death, and Esme needs to be held accountable if she's the hooker. Laura says Spencer is not responsible for what Esme does and doesn't think she's the hooker since she's pregnant. Laura tells Spencer not to confront Esme because the priority is the health of the baby. They need to allow Esme to rest.

Laura asks Liz' thoughts on Esme and she says it might be a good thing if Esme never remembers. Liz says she understands wanting to forget aspects of her life, and Laura asks about Nikolas. Liz says she knows Nikolas well and despite his stupidity, he has good intentions. Laura says she treasures Liz and thinks of her as a daughter, but is worried about Nikolas, who she believes is in a dark place.

Spencer introduces himself to Esme, telling her he was the one who brought her to the hospital. Esme admits she's worried and asks if Spencer knows where she's been hiding for the past few months. Spencer tells her about boarding school and how he brought her back with him to Port Charles. He says they were dating but broke up. She asks if the baby is his and he says it's possible.



Willow tearfully blames herself for everything wrong that's happening. She wonders why Michael isn't angry with her for not telling him about the diagnosis. Michael promises they'll find another donor, but she continues to question why he doesn't hate her for shutting him out. Michael says he understands why she didn't say anything and that she chose to protect the baby. She says Michael and Wylie will lose her because she made the wrong decision but he disagrees. Michael says he has no regrets and will love her forever. Nina shows up at Michael's to discuss Wylie.

Drew wants to know why Carly doesn't' want to find Willow's family. He says he's felt resistance from Carly through the whole process, and Carly admits she doesn't want to find Willow's birth parents. Carly says that after Harmony's death, Willow didn't want to know her birth parents. She wanted to spare Willow's pain if her birth parents turned out to be deadbeats. Drew says it wasn't her call to make.

Carly insists Willow didn't want to know, but Drew says Willow changed her mind and asked him to help her find them. Carly says Willow has a family, listing them, but Drew says her biological family can give her something no one else can. Carly admits she blocked Drew's efforts and tells him she paid off Denise and hid the information on the commune leader. Drew accuses Carly of sabotaging him and undermining his search.

Carly says she made the decision that Willow was better off not knowing and Drew spills the beans that Willow has leukemia. Carly is shocked but Drew says Willow didn't want anyone to know. Drew says Willow needs a transplant and Carly realizes that the odds are better with a family member. Cary tells Drew to stop searching. Nina is Willow's birth mother.



