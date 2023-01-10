Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Phyllis Gets an Interesting Proposition From Tucker

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 9, 2023
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Audra and Nate are having a drink at Society. He’s looking for a COO for Newman Media and wants her to throw her hat in the ring. Audra seems intrigued and tells him her hat is officially tossed into the ring.

Tucker enters the Glitter Basement to find Phyllis sitting all by her lonesome. Much to her chagrin, he joins her. He thinks she looks exactly how he feels. Phyllis doesn’t have a lot of patience when asking what he means. Tucker wonders if she’s ready to “burn it all down.” Now, he has Phyllis’ attention

Check out the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

