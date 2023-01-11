Kimberlin Brown

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Finn and Steffy have chosen not to testify and are rescinding the previous charges issued against Sheila. (Rescinding charges isn’t up to them, but whatever). Steffy and Finn affirm their decision. Steffy adds that Sheila had other charges against her that will surely guarantee she’ll be imprisoned for a very long time… right?

The judge says there has been new evidence presented that show those accusations in a new light. Sheila was previously charged with escaping custody, however, he has a sworn affidavit from Mike Guthrie stating that he coerced Sheila and removed her from her cell against her will (good ole, Mike!).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila's Hearing Begins

Finn rightfully wonders how someone gets kidnapped out of their own cell. The judge was skeptical himself until he saw video footage that corroborates Mike’s account of the events in question. Steffy begins to freak out as she is starting to pick up what the judge is laying down.

The judge says because of the lack of testimony in the attempted murder cases (that have magically been dropped) and the new evidence in the escape charge, he has no choice but to release Sheila. He bangs the gavel, declares the case dismissed, and instructs the officer to remove her handcuffs.

Steffy screams at the judge as Sheila shoots a sly smile at her as she walks out the door a free woman - cut to Bill watching the proceedings with the same blank expression…

Check out the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!