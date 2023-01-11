Booked and Busy: OLTL's Kelley Missal Guests on FBI: International January 24

Kelley Missal

She was a scene-stealing teen on One Life to Live; now, Kelley Missal (ex-Dani) is guesting on the Jan. 24 episode of CBS' hit drama FBI: International. Elsewhere, former Y&R star Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) is headed to Marrakech for a Real Housewives reunion series.

All My Children

Jennifer Bassey (ex-Marian) and Tamara Braun (ex-Reese) star in the streaming series Kombucha Cure, out this month, about doctors tackling a profit-focused insurance company; watch the trailer below

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Jan. 28

As the World Turns

Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) will EP the multi-camera comedy El Patio, currently in development with Fox, with husband Eric Winter, via their Two For The Road Entertainment

Days of Our Lives

Eric Winter (ex-Rex) will EP the multi-camera comedy El Patio, currently in development with Fox, with wife Roselyn Sanchez, via their Two For The Road Entertainment

General Hospital

Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) stars in the short film Midnight Run

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) reprises his Breaking Bad role of Walter White in a Super Bowl ad for PopCorners

One Life to Live

Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty) stars in the World War II movie Battle for Saipan, about an American Army medic on an island besieged by the Japanese military

(ex-Ty) stars in the World War II movie Battle for Saipan, about an American Army medic on an island besieged by the Japanese military Kelley Missal (ex-Dani) will appear as Zoey McKenna on the FBI: International called "Someone She Knew," airing on CBS on Jan. 24 at 9 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

Robert Adamson (ex-Noah) stars in the short film Midnight Run

(ex-Noah) stars in the short film Midnight Run Penn Badgley (ex-Chance) stars in Season 4 of Netflix's You, premiering Feb. 9; peep the trailer below