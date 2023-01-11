General Hospital to Honor Sonya Eddy and Welcome Back Jane Elliot For 60th Anniversary

Sonya Eddy and Jane Elliot YouTube

General Hospital first aired on April 1, 1963. And in celebration of its 60th anniversary this year, the ABC soap will honor its legacy and fan-favorite characters, as well as welcome back some familiar faces.

Deadline reports that GH will kick off the anniversary with a late March episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who played Head Nurse Epiphany Johnson from 2006 onwards. Eddy passed away in late 2022.

The week of April 3, GH will welcome back a Port Charles tradition: the Nurses Ball (last seen on GH in 2020). And the fun continues, with returns from beloved characters like Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) on the horizon.

On April 1 itself, ABC will present GH cast and crew with a stage dedication at the Prospect Studios lot where the soap is filmed. During the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour on Wednesday, EP Frank Valentini said:

Every year is an accomplishment to stay on the air, to be relevant and to be something that people talk about and care about.

Peep the latest promo for the big anniversary below.