Skip to main content

General Hospital to Honor Sonya Eddy and Welcome Back Jane Elliot For 60th Anniversary

Sonya Eddy, Jane Elliot, General Hospital

Sonya Eddy and Jane Elliot

General Hospital first aired on April 1, 1963. And in celebration of its 60th anniversary this year, the ABC soap will honor its legacy and fan-favorite characters, as well as welcome back some familiar faces.

RELATED: General Hospital Kicks Off Its 60th Anniversary

Deadline reports that GH will kick off the anniversary with a late March episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who played Head Nurse Epiphany Johnson from 2006 onwards. Eddy passed away in late 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The week of April 3, GH will welcome back a Port Charles tradition: the Nurses Ball (last seen on GH in 2020). And the fun continues, with returns from beloved characters like Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) on the horizon.

On April 1 itself, ABC will present GH cast and crew with a stage dedication at the Prospect Studios lot where the soap is filmed. During the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour on Wednesday, EP Frank Valentini said:

Every year is an accomplishment to stay on the air, to be relevant and to be something that people talk about and care about.

Peep the latest promo for the big anniversary below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sonya Eddy, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH's Sonya Eddy Dead at 55

By Carly SilverComment
Tracy Quartermaine, General Hospital
General Hospital

Jane Elliot Comes Home for the Holidays

By Carly SilverComment
Jane Elliot, Frank Valentini
General Hospital

Jane Elliot Returns to GH

By Jillian BoweComment
Jane_Elliot2
Pop Confidential

General Hospital Ball Buster Jane Elliot Talks 50th Anniversary!

By Jillian BoweComment