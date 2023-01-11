Cynthia Watros

On today’s General Hospital recap: Carly figures Nina may be a match but Drew tells her someone on the registry came through. Drew mentions the DNA test that Carly did and she admits that she lied to him. Drew can't believe she would lie (Hi, you've been here a minute, have you met Carly?) and Carly throws it back at him that he kept Willow's diagnosis from her. Drew asks if Carly ever planned on telling Willow that Nina was her mother, and Carly says no.

Drew says Carly was getting back at Nina but Carly denies it and says it was always about protecting Willow, Carly says she was trying to spare Willow the pain of knowing Nina was her mother and is defiant in her lying. Drew wonders why she didn't tell him the truth about the DNA results and believes it was because she knew she was in the wrong and he wouldn't go along with it.

Drew says Carly had months to tell Willow the truth but she kept it a secret. Carly continues to insist that Willow didn't want to know who her birth mother was until November. Drew says Carly was sabotaging his search and she counters that she didn't know Willow was sick. Drew says keeping the secret almost cost Willow her life.

Drew says if the registry hadn't found a match, no one would have known about Nina until it was too late. Drew goes on to say he was starting to trust her and was opening his heart to her. He says having her lie and working against him is an eye opener. Drew doesn't want a relationship full of secrets and lies.

Sonny tells Josslyn if Michael needs help to let him know. Josslyn doesn't know what Sonny is talking about. Sonny says it must be hard for Willow being pregnant with leukemia which shocks Josslyn. She gets upset that she didn't know, and Sonny promises that Willow will get the best treatment.

Dex arrives and offers to get Josslyn home safely. She tells Dex that her family is falling apart and she doesn't know what to do about it. Dex offers to listen and Josslyn tells him Willow has leukemia. She tells Dex about Oscar and his death, and says she knows what it's like to sit at a loved one's bedside. She says it feels helpless and Michael doesn't deserve that.

Gladys goes to Sonny and says they have an offer on the garage, but Sasha is unsure whether to take it. When she mentions the amount, Sonny agrees that it's too low but Gladys says she can't wait. Gladys says Sasha is hanging onto things and needs to start letting go, but Sonny thinks Sasha's doing just fine.

Sasha runs into Chase at yoga and he asks how things are. Sasha admits that she prepared herself for the holidays and was ready, but now that they're over things are difficult. Sasha says the nights are hard and how she dreams about Brando. She's afraid of getting lost in the fantasy but Chase reassures her and tells her to call him when she's feeling adrift.

Cody knows that Brook Lynn and Chase have broken up and wonders what she's planning. She says she can't use lies to get Chase back. Brook Lynn calls Chase to come over to work on the song that he and Blaze will be singing.

Chase shows up, with Sasha in tow, which does not amuse Brook Lynn. Cody manages to get Sasha out of the room to allow Brook Lynn time with Chase. The two go over the song and get flirty.

Nina accuses Michael of putting Willow's life at risk to have another baby and wonders where that leaves Wylie. Nina says she knows about the diagnosis and is upset Willow put off treatment. She demands to know why. Michael says it's not her business, but Nina says Wylie's her grandson which makes it her business.

Nina says she understands that they delayed treatment so as not to lose the baby, but that grief wouldn't be as bad as Wylie losing the only mother he knows. Wylie comes down the stairs, thrilled to see his grandmother. He wants her to play with him.

Willow has nightmares about Nina coming into her home and taking her children. When she comes downstairs and sees Nina with Wylie, Willow loses it. She screams at Nina she can't have her children. Willow drags Wylie away, and passes out on the stairs.

Brook Lynn gets a call from Michael while Nina calls Carly and tells her that Willow collapsed and is on the way to the hospital.

Today's episode was dedicated to Sonya Eddy

