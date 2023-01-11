Passions Actor Ben Masters Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, best known for his role as scheming billionaire Julian Crane on Passions, has died. Deadline is reporting Masters was fighting dementia for several years and died from COVID on Jan. 11 in Palm Springs, California, at the Eisenhower Medical Center. He was 75 years old.

Born in Corvallis, Oregon on May 6, 1947, Masters earned a B.A. in theater at the University of Oregon. He headed east to New York, where he starred in Broadway and off-Broadway productions of "Boys in the Band," with Ingrid Bergman in "Captain Brassbound’s Conversion," and alongside Meryl Streep in "The Cherry Orchard."

Masters went on to star in television shows such as Barnaby Jones, Kojak, Murder She Wrote, Walker: Texas Ranger, and Touched by an Angel and films Making Mr. Right with John Malkovich, Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz, and Key Exchange with Brooke Adams and the late Danny Aiello. Masters' last role was the one he became synonymous with: as Julian Crane on NBC and DirecTV's now-defunct sudser Passions during the show's 1999-2008 run.

Masters is survived by his sister Cheryl Lerner and nieces Hannah and Clea Lerner. He requested that no memorial service or funeral be held.