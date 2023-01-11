Skip to main content

Sherri Receives Two-Year Renewal From Fox Television Stations

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri

Sherri Shepherd is staying put on daytime television. Fox Television Stations announced on Wednesday that Shepherd's self-titled talk show, Sherri, landed a two-season renewal deal. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Debmar-Mercury- produced show has been picked up through the 2024-2025 season and has cleared 98 percent of the U.S. market. In a released statement, Frank Cicha, the executive VP of program for Fox TV Stations, said:

In success, the hour leading out of AM news can act as a springboard for a station’s entire daytime, and it’s not easy to find the right fit. Sherri’s mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we’re happy to be bringing her program back.

Sherri is currently the number-one new nationally syndicated daytime talk show.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus stated about the renewal:

We initially sold Sherri for one year based on our strong belief that this extraordinarily talented host would be successful, and her show would become a long-term talk franchise. Our thanks go to our good friends and longtime partners at FOX, who shared in our enthusiasm and have renewed their faith in Sherri with this long-term commitment.

 

