Sherri Receives Two-Year Renewal From Fox Television Stations

Sherri Shepherd is staying put on daytime television. Fox Television Stations announced on Wednesday that Shepherd's self-titled talk show, Sherri, landed a two-season renewal deal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Debmar-Mercury- produced show has been picked up through the 2024-2025 season and has cleared 98 percent of the U.S. market. In a released statement, Frank Cicha, the executive VP of program for Fox TV Stations, said:

In success, the hour leading out of AM news can act as a springboard for a station’s entire daytime, and it’s not easy to find the right fit. Sherri’s mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we’re happy to be bringing her program back.

Sherri is currently the number-one new nationally syndicated daytime talk show.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus stated about the renewal: