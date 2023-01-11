The Jennifer Hudson Show Renewed For Season Two

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for a second season. Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, David Decker, President of Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations announced the freshman daytime talk show will get a second season pick-up on Wednesday.

The EGOT winner said in a statement:

Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career. We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two

An emotional Hudson told her audience members appearing on Wednesday's show about the news and thanked her staff and the viewers for tuning in and supporting her. Watch the announcement below.