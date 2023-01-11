Skip to main content

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Nab Five-Year Renewal Deals

Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy

Disney is continuing to stick beside both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!. Both shows received five-season renewals, which will take them into the 2027-2028 season, Deadline reports. In a released statement Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said: 

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show. This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come.

Both shows have aired on ABC-owned stations in big markets for over 30 years, with Jeopardy! scoring an average of 9 million viewers weekly. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television stated:

We are delighted to continue to work alongside our great partners at ABC and CBS to bring two of the most iconic game shows in the world to loyal fans across the nation. The ABC stations have added incredible value to the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! franchises, and we couldn’t be happier to continue our long relationship with them.

 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy
Game Shows

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Gear Up to Return to Filming

By Jillian BoweComment
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune to Tape Without Studio Audiences Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Jillian BoweComment
Mike Richards, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Mike Richards OUT As Jeopardy! And Wheel of Fortune's Executive Producer

By Jillian BoweComment
wof-logo-pat-vanna-1600x1200
Pop Confidential

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Renewed Through 2016 on ABC-Owned Stations

By Jillian BoweComment