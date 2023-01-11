Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Nab Five-Year Renewal Deals

Photo Credit: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy

Disney is continuing to stick beside both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!. Both shows received five-season renewals, which will take them into the 2027-2028 season, Deadline reports. In a released statement Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said:

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show. This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come.

Both shows have aired on ABC-owned stations in big markets for over 30 years, with Jeopardy! scoring an average of 9 million viewers weekly.

Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television stated: