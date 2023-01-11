Peter Bergman

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Jack is telling Diane about Victor and Nikki’s digs in Chicago. He also knows where the key and lock box are that hold Nikki’s jewelry. Diane is prepared to make her way to Victor and Nikki’s place (Is this really a good idea?) and grab a piece of jewelry to satisfy Jeremy. If she gets caught, she’ll fake it until she makes it.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Phyllis Gets an Interesting Proposition From Tucker

Jack says the security team there has been around for a long time. It’s probably better if someone the team recognizes attempts to enter the premises. Diane refuses to let Jack implicate himself. He doubles down saying he will have fewer problems getting past security. He’ll go in, snag a piece of jewelry and return it so Diane can pass it off to Jeremy. This act of thievery will allow her to prove that she is all in with Mr. Stark - besides, they don’t have much time.

Check out the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!