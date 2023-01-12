The Young and The Restless' Courtney Hope Delves Into Sally's Feelings For Adam and Nick

Mark Grossman, Courtney Hope, Joshua Morrow Sonja Flemming/CBS; CBS; CBS

The Young and the Restless' Sally (Courtney Hope) is caught in a classic soap triangle. She's dating Nick (Joshua Morrow), whose brother, Adam (Mark Grossman) is her ex... Oh, and she's carrying a baby but doesn't know who the dad is. Who's the right man for Sally? What does she feel for each man? Hope opened up to Soaps.com about the red-hot triangle.

Each Newman brother offers something different for the redhead. Hope said:

She’s weighing the pros and cons out in her head. Adam understands who he is to her core and loves her anyway. But when he left her so abruptly, he essentially poured salt into that already deep, deep wound. Because of that, I understand what she sees in Nick. He’s got a loyalty that she needs, and he also has the stability that she craves.

Who does Hope think is right for her character? The actress explained that

Adam and Sally are cut from a similar cloth, if not the same cloth. So I sort of see them as a match. But…

That doesn't necessarily mean that the two are perfect together. Hope added: