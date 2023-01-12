Krista Allen

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

Judge’s Chambers: Sheila is being released as Steffy screams that everything is unfair. (You did make your choice, Steffy). The judge re-explains that without their testimony, and with the new evidence about the escape, he had no choice but to let Sheila go. They continue to argue when the judge sends them packing.

After Steffy and Finn leaves, Bill enters (again, with no expression). The judge greets him and then thanks him for the two weeks on his yacht. His family will always be indebted to him. Bill thanks him for today, and the judge says that with the evidence Bill provided he had no choice but to release Sheila. Bill asks to make a phone call and the judge, for some unknown reason, leaves him alone in chambers.

Somehow, Steffy and Finn find Bill’s location in the courthouse and go after him about Sheila’s release. Bill tells them they did the right thing by not testifying against her. Steffy begs Bill to try and find out if there’s a truth they should know. He just stays consistent with the truth that Sheila’s freedom is the best thing that could happen. Bill gives them his word they have nothing to fear from Sheila. As Steffy crazily screams at him, Bill exits.

Forrester Creations: Taylor, for some reason, is making appointments with her patients at the fashion house. Just then, Eric enters and they discuss how wonderful her recent lunch was with Brooke. Taylor is more thrilled because Sheila is going to go to prison thanks to Steffy and Finn’s testimony (Oh, Taylor…). Eric agrees it’s about time that Sheila gets her just desserts.

Prison: Sheila is in her street clothes awaiting her paper work for release. Just then, the correctional officer brings Mike in. He seems none too happy that he’s stuck in prison while Sheila is being released. He changes his tune saying he’s happy with the memories of their time together. She’s thrilled to see him and hopes their paths will continue to cross (she’s so cool with him so he never actually thinks he’s doing her life-saving favors). He’s incredibly impressed with her genius and just asks that she visits occasionally. A look tells him she won’t be coming back. Mike asks if he can have a little kiss. She gets very close, smacks him across the face and calls him a very bad boy. They both giggle, Mike tells Sheila he loves her, and she exits.

Mike tells the guard as much as he will miss Sheila, at least he has been left with his memories. Mike then goes into flashbacks of his very special, yet creepy, times with Sheila.

Bill’s digs: Sheila arrives back at Bill’s house astounded that she is actually free. Bill says she’s worth the trouble and most people don’t understand who she actually is. Sheila thinks he is one hell of a man.

Beach House: Steffy and Finn are furious about Sheila’s freedom. (Yet they don’t blame themselves for capitulating). Steffy (again) doesn’t understand how Bill could betray his own family. She blames herself for not testifying against Sheila only to save her mother. Finn asks the correct question wondering how they will explain to the world why they didn’t testify. Just then, Taylor arrives to celebrate.

Endings

Sheila feels grateful and lucky for Bill’s love and support. He blackmailed Steffy and manipulated the judge - it’s just artful. Bill tells Sheila how much he put on the line for her and is hopeful he’ll have no regrets. Sheila assesses the situation and leans into him saying she is his partner for life. They seal it with a non-bloody kiss with which neither of them seems terribly thrilled.

Taylor is begging Steffy and Finn for the good news about Sheila’s persecution. Steffy drops the bombshell that Sheila walked free with all of her charges dropped. Taylor, rightfully and like everyone, doesn’t understand. She asks what could have happened that they didn’t testify against Sheila. How could she possibly have walked free? Steffy admits that Bill blackmailed them saying if Sheila went to prison so would Taylor.

