Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Only Daytime Soap Nominated at 2023 WGA Awards

WGA 2023 Logo

The 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards nominees were announced on Wednesday, and Days of Our Lives is the leader of the pack....literally. The Peacock series was the only soap nominated in the Daytime Drama category, as General Hospital and The Young and the Restless episodes didn't net a nod and The Bold and the Beautiful didn't submit for consideration at all, according to sources. 

Days of Our Lives, Peacock

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard CullitonCheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher DunnJamey Giddens, David KreizmanRyan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder

The 2023 Writers Guild Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 5 in Los Angeles.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Writers Guild of America
Soaps

Writers Guild Unveils 2022 WGA Award Nominees

By Carly SilverComment
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives Wins WGA Award for Daytime Drama

By Jillian BoweComment
The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Snags Top Honors at WGA Awards

By Mike JubinvilleComment
wga
Soaps

GH Nabs Top Honors at WGA Awards

By Jillian BoweComment