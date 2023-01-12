Days of Our Lives Only Daytime Soap Nominated at 2023 WGA Awards

The 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards nominees were announced on Wednesday, and Days of Our Lives is the leader of the pack....literally. The Peacock series was the only soap nominated in the Daytime Drama category, as General Hospital and The Young and the Restless episodes didn't net a nod and The Bold and the Beautiful didn't submit for consideration at all, according to sources.

Days of Our Lives, Peacock

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati

Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder

The 2023 Writers Guild Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 5 in Los Angeles.