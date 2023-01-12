Arianne Zucker

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD: Johnny tells Rafe that Dr. Rolf is in Jakarta and explains how Li set everything up. Rafe asks if he remembers seeing the orchid in Dr. Rolf’s lab. Johnny doesn’t remember it, but also doesn’t think that means it wasn’t there. Rafe assures Johnny they will find both Dr. Rolf and the serum.

Allie/Chanel’s Digs: Li asks Wendy to help him fix his crumbling life. He explains that Gabi completely sent him packing. She’s sorry for his loss, but he doesn’t want her sorrow. He wants her to help change Gabi’s mind. Wendy thinks his marriage is a lost cause. Li explains he loves Gabi in a way Stefan never could. He begs Wendy to just talk to her. Li contends that Gabi isn’t in love with Stefan. She’s just hurt. It’s Wendy’s job to convince her otherwise. Just then, Johnny arrives.

Wendy gives him condolences about Kayla and asks about Marlena. As Johnny is explaining about Marlena’s condition, Li interrupts and says Wendy has more important business. Johnny quickly explains he told Stefan about their knowledge of the brainwashing. WIth that, Wendy leaves and LI wants a word with Johnny. Li gets smug asking if Johnny bothered to tell Uncle Stefan exactly what he knew. Johnny says Li sending Wendy to talk to Gabi is weak. He hopes Gabi denies Li completely. With that, he exits.

Chez Hernandez: Stefan tells Gabi the story of how Johnny and Wendy discovered the truth. He believes everything. When Gabi hears the whole truth, she’s mortified by Wendy’s actions. Stefan explains she couldn’t betray her brother. Gabi is unmoved and will deal with Wendy later. The most important thing now is that they belong together. Much to her chagrin, Stefan says nothing has changed. He knows Gabi still loves him, but no matter how it happened, he loves Chloe - he feels nothing for Gabi.

As Gabi is trying to sway Stefan, Wendy arrives wanting to talk. She understands why Gabi is mad at her and she’s sorry. Before she can explain how Li feels, Gabi stops her and says she hates him. With that, Gabi slams the door in her “new sister’s” face.

DiMera Mansion: EJ is mortified by Kristen’s actions. She says he should stop clutching his pearls as he would have done the same thing. (she’s not wrong). EJ would like to sympathize with her but two women are dead and another is holding on to life. Kristen says she never meant for any of that to happen. However, none of that matters because Kristen’s moving back in or she’ll tell Stefan everything. She has no time for EJ’s foolishness explaining how tiresome it was to be held at gunpoint by Eric.

Kristen explains she needs time to regroup and figure out her next move with Brady. Before EJ can object, she threatens to tell Stefan everything about the part EJ played in his brainwashing. Kristen explains she can take her place in the west wing or reveal everything to everyone. Just then, Rafe arrives.

Rafe wonders if they were discussing the stolen orchid and if they are willing to reveal it’s location. They assure him they have no clue where the serum producer is. Rafe wonders how they would feel if Marlena didn’t survive. EJ and Kristen try to scramble for an explanation, but Rafe stops them in their tracks when he says Dr. Rolf is about to be arrested in Jakarta and extradited to Salem. He goes on to say he has an arrest warrant to search the “not so secret” room where the orchid was being hidden.

Salem Inn: Chloe skeptically asks Brady how Kristen forced him to break up with her. Brady explains the story of the orchid. Chloe is stunned to learn of Kate and Kayla’s deaths. Brady explains that Marlena is also on death’s door, and goes on to say that Kristen turned over the serum originally only if Brady agreed to her terms. Chloe doesn’t understand why he didn’t let her in on the truth. He explains that he couldn’t risk the lives of those three women. Chloe wishes she had known the whole story before she hit the sheets with Stefan.

Brady was afraid Chloe and Stefan were headed in that direction, but isn’t upset. He knows he put her in this position. At the very least, Chloe knows Stefan’s feelings for her aren’t real. She explains that her feelings for him are very real. Chloe explains when Brady broke up with her she was devastated and didn’t understand what was going on. She now understands what he was trying to do, but Stefan helped her heal. Her feelings for him are strong and real.

Horton Square: Nicole tells Eric how sorry she is about Kate and Kayla. Eric thanks her, saying that Marlena is now in the ICU. He becomes belligerent and tries to leave when Nicole stops him saying that what’s going on between them doesn’t matter. Eric explains everything which helps her understand why Brady showed up at Chloe’s door. Eric goes further and tells Nicole about the plan to kidnap Rachel.

Nicole can’t understand how Eric could expose Rachel to such drama. When pressed, Eric admits Sloan was keeping her safe the entire time. He says she’s the only one he can trust. Nicole can not understand Eric’s lapse in judgement. How could he possibly trust Sloan? Eric thinks Nicole is just jealous because he’s sleeping with Sloan (burn). Nicole can’t believe Eric’s gall in defending Sloan, and now wonders what kind of a man he actually is. Eric turns the tables and brings up the ridiculousness of Nicole’s conversation with Jada (for the love…).

Endings

EJ reports that Rafe’s investigative team has descended upon the tunnels. He agrees to let Kristen stay for now.

Brady takes Chloe’s hand and reminds her he didn’t have a choice in the decisions he made to be with Kristen. She says she also didn’t have a choice. Brady promises to give her time and to wait as long as he needs to. Before he walks out, he tells Chloe he loves her and hopes one day she remembers she loves him, too.

Nicole (correctly) tells Eric it’s unfair for him to continue to blame her for a choice Jada made about her body. She is not responsible for Jada’s abortion. (tell him, Nicole!) Eric won’t let go saying Nicole swayed Jada in her decision. Nicole is DONE with Eric’s foolishness saying she no longer cares what he thinks. She leaves saying she’s going to go pray for Marlena and pray for him, as well.

Wendy returns to the apartment and tells Li that Stefan was there when she arrived. Li lets out a ridiculous scream as Wendy tries to calm him down. Li tries to blame Wendy before she tells him the truth saying that Gabi hates him and never wants to be with her again.

Gabi and Stefan arrive at the Salem PD and ask Rafe about Dr. Rolf’s location. Stefan has agreed to have Dr. Rolf undo whatever voodoo magic he did on him. Rafe reports that the police raided Dr. Rolf’s lab and he’s gone without a trace.

