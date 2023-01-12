Genie Francis Condemns Luke and Laura's Rapemance: "When a Woman Says no, She Should be Listened to"

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Genie Francis is over the defense of Luke's rape and romance of Laura. During General Hospital's appearance at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour, Francis discussed the show's upcoming 60th anniversary and how she was still surprised people still had Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura on their lips.

Luke and Laura were catapulted into supercouple status and stardom in 1979. Luke raped Laura at the campus disco one night while she was waiting for a ride home; Luke claimed he feared he would die due to his mob ties coming back to haunt him. The show's former executive producer, Gloria Monty, thought she struck gold with the onscreen duo, and the rest is history with a side of ick.

When asked about the social issues GH has tackled in the past, such as Laura's rape, Francis explained how "inappropriate" the storyline was and that she will not defend it anymore. According to Decider.com, Francis stated:

As a young kid at 17, I was told to play rape and I played it and I didn't know what it was. At 60, I don't feel the need to defend that anymore. The story was inappropriate, and I don't condone it.

L&L have long since gone their separate ways, with Laura now Port Charles' mayor and remarried to the good Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom). But the stigma of the entire event still lingers for Francis. She's done trying with turning a blind eye to the problematic storyline. According to Francis: