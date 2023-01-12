Cameron Mathison

Sonny joins Nina at the gatehouse and reassures Wylie. Brook Lynn and Chase head to the gatehouse to take over Wylie's care from Nina. Sonny tells them about the leukemia and that it's stage four. Sonny and Nina decide to head to the hospital.

Brook Lynn asks Wylie what happened, and he tells her that Willow said Grandma Nina was bad. Brook Lynn reassures him. When she notices that Chase is distracted she tells him to head to the hospital if he's worried about Willow. Chase decides to stay and help her with Wylie.

Sasha and Cody hang out waiting for word on Willow. Sasha tells Cody about losing Liam and Brando, and how Gladys is now her guardian. Cody says he knows a woman named Gladys but doesn't believe she's Sasha's mother in law. The two talk about Britt and Brando who both died saving someone else.

Liz searches out Cameron to find out what's been bothering him. Cameron claims there's nothing wrong but goes off about Esme when Liz brings her up. He hopes Esme gets what she deserves and has her baby taken from her, which surprises and worries Liz. She pushes so Cam tells her that Josslyn broke up with him and puts the blame on Esme.

Cameron blames the video for changing things, but Liz says it's usually multiple things that break up a couple. Liz says there were other issues including him keeping Spencer's secret, and that he should be grateful for the love that he had. Cameron understands what Liz is saying and they share a hug. (Love these two)

Alexis finds Gregory waiting for her in her office. He talks about the rush of helping write the article on the killer, and Alexis wonders why he's never worked in the field. She says he's good at this and if he wants to stop teaching, he should go for it.

Carly and Josslyn get to the hospital to check on Willow and get an update from Michael. Carly says she knows about Willow's diagnosis, but Michael is surprised when Josslyn mentions Sonny telling her.

Drew tells Carly that she has to tell Willow and Nina the truth, but Carly says she's not going to do it right now. He says he won't' sit on the secret, and Carly asks to just focus on Willow right now.

Sonny and Nina head to the hospital and are there when Dr Navarro updates everyone that the baby is fine. Terry says Willow is critical but stable and that she's looking into clinical trials. Drew wonders about the trials and Michael tells them that the donor was rejected. He says Willow needs a transplant right now.

Josslyn questions Michael on why he didn't tell them that Willow was sick. He explains about Willow keeping him in the dark then not wanting anyone to know she was sick.

Carly sits with Willow and begs her to wake up so she can tell her what she needs to say. Carly asks Drew to tell Michael the truth.

Josslyn sits and talks to Willow until she gets a call that someone needs to see her right now.

Carly heads to the chapel to talk to Nina



