Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam is towering over Victor and Nikki’s dinner table. Victor says as much as he resents him, Adam always comes crawling back. Meanwhile, Nikki looks disgusted with the entire situation. Adam rightfully thinks Victor is insufferable. He goes on to wonder how Nikki can fit at the table with both Victor and his ego in tow. With that, he exits.

Nikki tries to appease Victor by saying Adam is being Adam. There’s no drama surrounding him so he just wants to make everyone miserable. She wants him to treat it like water off a duck’s back.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack Offers to Steal Nikki’s Jewelry to Help Diane

Victor being Victor thinks Adam, despite dying twice, has not suffered enough and needs to hit rock bottom (nothing like the love of a father for his son). He wants to make Adam suffer a failure that makes him realize he belongs with his family (that makes sense, right???).

Check out the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!