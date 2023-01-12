Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor Decides to Save Adam by Destroying Him

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 11, 2023
Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam is towering over Victor and Nikki’s dinner table. Victor says as much as he resents him, Adam always comes crawling back. Meanwhile, Nikki looks disgusted with the entire situation. Adam rightfully thinks Victor is insufferable. He goes on to wonder how Nikki can fit at the table with both Victor and his ego in tow. With that, he exits.

Nikki tries to appease Victor by saying Adam is being Adam. There’s no drama surrounding him so he just wants to make everyone miserable. She wants him to treat it like water off a duck’s back.

Victor being Victor thinks Adam, despite dying twice, has not suffered enough and needs to hit rock bottom (nothing like the love of a father for his son). He wants to make Adam suffer a failure that makes him realize he belongs with his family (that makes sense, right???).

