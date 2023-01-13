Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Taylor Wants to Confess to Shooting Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for January 12, 2023
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Taylor is beside herself saying that Bill and Sheila will not get away with their tomfoolery. Steffy reminds her that Sheila’s already “roaming free.” Taylor can’t stand to see the fear on their faces knowing that she may have caused it.

Taylor says she’s going to go to the police and tell them what happened the night Bill was shot. (Ahem, you mean, the night you shot Bill, right?). She flashes back to the night of the shooting. She was in a “maternal rage.” She sees Bill being shot and says she’s never been able to make peace with that night.

Steffy loses her cool saying that her confession wouldn’t help anything. Sheila has already been let off the hook, and she would just be booking her stay in a prison cell. Steffy tells Taylor she’s a good person, (does that heal that scar, Bill?) and that her family needs her.

Check out the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

