Abigail Klein

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Statesville: Lucas stares at the whiskey bottle when Rex appears for a visit. They try to embrace but the guard tells them not to touch. Lucas admits he attacked Orpheus and shows Rex the bottle of whiskey. Lucas says he didn’t take a sip but wants to keep the bottle close because he’s living in hell. Rex chastises him saying he can’t let Orpheus win and should stay sober for Kate. Lucas reluctantly turns over the liquor and thanks Rex for saving him from himself.

They have a seat and Lucas asks if Billie and Austin know about Kate. He says Austin knows and Cassie (yay!) but Billie’s on assignment. Lucas said they’ve forgotten Philip. Rex thought he was presumed dead. Lucas fills him in on Philip’s history and how Kate and Victor sent him to a mental institution. He tells Rex that Roman knows and can point him in the right direction. Rex asks Lucas to take care of himself and warns the guard against messing with his brother.

Casa de Johnson: Stephanie gets up from her grief couch when Chad arrives at her door. She doesn’t know whether or not she’s ok. Chad is supportive as he understands all too well. Charlotte and Thomas made Stephanie a card after Chad explained Great Aunt Kayla went to heaven. When she reads them, Stephanie dissolves into tears. Chad wants to support and comfort Stephanie. She is still devastated she didn’t get to say goodbye to her mother. Chad explains what happened the night before from his perspective. Stephanie admits she must have turned her phone off but doesn’t remember doing so. He tries to distract her by talking about Abby and his own grief. Stephanie is grateful for the distraction but can’t get that damned phone off her mind.

Kiriakis Mansion: Sonny greets Alex and asks how everything is going. He can’t believe Kayla is gone and feels so badly for Stephanie, Tripp, and Joey. He hopes Stephanie was able to say goodbye to Kayla. Alex, looking gutted, says she was too late. He goes on to explain to Sonny what happened the night before. Sonny tries to make Alex feel better until he admits he turned Stephanie’s phone off. He explains to Sonny why he’s been so frustrated with Chad - which is why he turned Stephanie’s phone off. Sonny thinks Stephanie deserves to know the truth and that their relationship shouldn’t be built on lies - besides, if Stephanie figures it out on her own, everything will be much worse.

Brady Pub: Roman is trying to spice up his menu and ask someone’s opinion - it’s Kate… in an urn. Paulina and Abe show up to give Roman condolences. They ask what they can do. Roman says Kate wanted to be cremated and shows them the urn. He just can’t believe Kate is gone. It doesn’t feel real. Paulina comforts Roman as best he can. She says she felt very close to Kate and they had a lot in common.

Jada arrives at the Brady Pub to pick up her lunch and gives Roman her condolences. She says how much she liked Kayla and how kind and supportive Kate was.

University Hospital: Steve enters Kayla’s office and looks around at all her familiar things. He is beside himself as he looks at the pictures she had of them together. He is devastated about his sweetness. Steve can’t believe Kayla is actually gone. It doesn’t feel real. Jada arrives to check on Steve and he waxes poetic about his sweetness. As he breaks down into tears, Jada embraces Steve and they cry together. They shake off their sadness and talk about the case. Jada explains they are scouring the DiMera mansion to find evidence of the orchid. Jada switches gears saying her dad (Marcus!) always talked about how kind Kayla was and how lucky Steve was to have found her. He agrees and they continue to reminisce.

Abe arrives to offer Steve support and thinks he needs looking after. Steve tears up and they embrace.

Endings

Steve remains in Kayla’s office devastated by his loss. He opens one of her books, sees a pressed flower and dissolves.

Rex arrives back at the Brady Pub and tells Roman about Lucas. Rex asks about Philip and Roman thinks it’s a good idea to inform him about Kate. Rex is worried about leaving Roman, but he assures his son he will survive.

Chad and Sonny give each other condolences about their losses. Chad says he just came from seeing Stephanie, and she’s freaked out about turning off her phone.

Stephanie flashes back to the night before, not to remember the sex, but to think about her phone. Before she can finish her memory, Alex arrives to check on her. She invites him in and asks if he turned her phone off the night before.

