Susan Walters Talks Diane Getting Back Into The Genoa City Groove on Y&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Last year, Susan Walters made her grand return as Diane Jenkins on The Young and The Restless. It’s been all systems go since March 2022 for the actress. Her character, Diane, is in the middle of a vicious rivalry with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) while trying to remain a changed person. Daytime Confidential had the opportunity to chat with Walters about Diane’s past, her true love, and whether her dark side will take over!

Daytime Confidential: Earlier this year, you returned to the show after a long absence. Was coming back a homecoming for you?

Susan Walters: Oh, yeah; it was great. I just felt like I hadn’t really been gone for 20 years. I kept thinking, “Wow, this has been 20 years!” But nobody really looked 20 years older! Whatever they’re doing at CBS in those studios is good. It was just fun, because Peter [Bergman, Jack] called me, and I felt like I just talked to him not long ago. It was very welcoming to come back. It was so great to see so many familiar faces.

DC: How do you feel things are different for Diane now, compared to when you first took over the role in 2001?

SW: Well, I think in the early 2000s, she had this singular focus to get Jack. She was very proactive in making Phyllis look bad so that she could have Jack. Now, she wants Jack and Kyle (Michael Mealor), and she's trying to just be proactive in proving that she's a good person. Consequently, Phyllis is determined to make her look bad. So, you know, it's kind of funny because it seems like yes, it was 20 years ago, but I don't know. Sometimes, we don't let go of things for decades. I think Diane just sees that as her happily-ever-after. As a viewer, I see how great Peter and Michelle work together. So, it's a good triangle.

DC: Agreed! It’s a triangle with so much history to play off in story for the future. Those old flashbacks are so much fun because everybody’s still the same actors in the same roles.

SW: Life kind of does that sometimes! I don't know if you just had Thanksgiving with family, but it's so funny how you can get back in the situation and we're all who we were all the time. It’s just the circumstances have changed. In a weird way, Diane is still using that. Back then, she was using baby Kyle as her golden ticket, and now she's using grown-up Kyle. Though I truly believe that Diane is sincere about reconnecting with her son.

DC: Do you think that Diane really is a changed woman this time?

SW: I think that you can do things in life where you really mess up and go one way, and it can snowball and spiral. Then, you can pull it together and learn from that, really just try to start fresh. Whether it sticks or not is another story. Everybody always says people can't change. I think they can change. I think you stay who you are at the core, but I think you can certainly change your immediate responses to things. I mean, look at toddlers! Toddlers throw tantrums if they don't get what they want, but then, as you grow up, you learn that’s not going to work for you. You have to work against your instincts. Diane has to work against her instincts.

DC: How has it been reigniting the feud between Phyllis and Diane, but this time adding Nikki and Ashley into the mix? It feels like everything picked up where it left off.

SW: To me, it brought in a whole different dynamic. It wasn't just where Diane could push some of Phyllis' buttons and get her to explode. Now, it's three against one! By the way, these women are amazing and fantastic! I texted them after we did that big, long scene. I'm like, “I will get in y'all's hot seat any day!” It was so much fun. Obviously, it was tough on Diane. I had such a great time being able to kind of spend the day with these three women. It was good, and they're all three great together when they're plotting against Diane.

DC: Do you think that Diane is finally getting fed up with the three ladies always breathing down her neck?

SW: Oh, she’s beyond fed up! She’s only holding it together because of Kyle and Jack! She’s almost circled back around again!

DC: Would you like to see shades of the old, bad-girl Diane return?

SW: I think we do see some of that! That's what I loved. Obviously, I haven't sat myself behind a moving car so that it makes it look like Phyllis ran over me!

DC: That’s my favorite scene!

SW: God, I will never forget that day! I had on garden gloves, and we just got so silly that day. I was gardening in a dress and then pitched myself behind a car! I can see it right now. However, I think we have seen shades of the old Diane that I really liked. I've definitely been able to be sassy, manipulative, and quick-thinking—also, fighting back, like in scenes with Ashley, Nikki, and Tucker (Trevor St. John). Then, when Jeremy (James Hyde) comes back, even though she's so scared of him, I was able to play scenes really angry and strong, which I loved. So, there's a whole other grittier side of Diane that I get to have with Jeremy.

DC: It’s always great to add layers to a character!

SW: I mean, come on! How lucky am I? Here I am being my age, and I get to go to work like this. I was kissing two different men! Come on!

DC: Sounds like a great job to me!

SW: Instead of playing somebody's mother whose kid is talking about it to them, I got to do all that! In a fabulous dress with great hair! My daughter, who's 29, was living with us, and I was talking about being on the show. She says, “Mom, in what other the medium do women your age get to have such great story?” It’s a great medium for being able to still get to have full complex characters, even ones that are in their fifties.

DC: Just because you’re in your fifties doesn’t mean life stops. Things are still moving and shaking!

SW: It is! And it’s happening in Genoa City!

DC: Is it more fun for you as an actress to play the bad girl villain versus the woman who's seeking redemption?

SW: It’s all fun! I felt I've had I've had a really good experience! I have felt complete, like I'm telling this woman's story by also having all the painful scenes. You know, they're not as much fun, but wow, what an opportunity that I've had, to get to play all those other parts of her.

We've even changed some of the scenes that have come down, where it's almost like she is trying to manipulate Kyle! It’s just like, “Kyle wouldn't fall for it.” So Michael and I have played some of this stuff really sincere, and I think it adds a whole different dimension to Diane. It makes it harder for him to choose to be angry at his mom the way Summer (Allison Lanier) might want him to be, because of this connection we have. So, it's been good, the nastier and sassy stuff. I mean, I've gotten to do some naughty things, and that is certainly a lot of fun!

But it has been very gratifying for me to be able to play the character’s depth as well. It's not fun, right? You go to work not feeling great, and you come home from work not feeling so great, because you basically used parts of yourself that don't feel great. However, it’s all very gratifying as an actor. I've had such a nice opportunity. I've been so lucky with the writers and the writing.

DC: You mentioned Tucker McCall earlier! How has it been working with Trevor St. John, who’s new to the show?

SW: It’s great! He’s obviously more new than I am, but he's just like this calm, cool cat. So, he doesn't feel or seem new. I'm much more shot out of a cannon. I remember at one point, I go, “Okay, okay, trust me! I’ll have this and say it right!” He’s just kind of relaxed and very calm. He brings a different dynamic to the show for sure. He’s got a different voice and energy! He had a line the other day and says, “Hey, be cool, baby!” And I just cracked up. I think his line was just “Be cool.” It made such sense that he said it that way. It was great.

DC: Now, Tucker and Diane have this sordid history between them. Do you think Diane is afraid of Tucker in a way?

SW: It's so great that you just asked me that! I was trying to think of how the relationship is different. When we first came on, I was getting the direction of, you got to be a lot more scared of him or worried. Then, I realized I've gotten to play where Diane isn’t afraid of Tucker, per se. It’s more Diane is scared of what Tucker could do to her with information he has. So it kind of is a different thing than just being scared of Jeremy hurting me physically. Or even Jack hurting me emotionally. I'm not scared of Tucker in that way, but I certainly am afraid of him causing problems for me.

DC: Speaking of Jeremy, Diane fell for the wrong man again. Do you think she has a pattern of falling for the wrong men for all the wrong reasons?

SW: I mean the whole big, long thing I tried to explain to Jack is that I was always falling for these people, and I made mistakes! Now, I don't need a man to take care of me! Diane is trying to make better choices, right? So, I think that's where you can see the old Diane was attracted to Jeremy. Whereas Diane today is definitely seeing him for who he is.

DC: She has to for her own safety, at this point.

SW: Yes, absolutely, which is just so fun, because James is so much fun to work with. It's always great when you don't just despise somebody or you’re not just like, “Ugh, I’m turned off to this person!” Then, all of a sudden, they remind you of what was so appealing about them to begin with. Sometimes, I’m like, “Wait a minute. What did he do wrong again? I’m kind of enjoying this. Maybe he can change!”

DC: Lately, in Diane’s love life, she’s desperately been trying to get back into Jack's good graces. Do you think he's her true love?

SW: I think it would have to be so! Certainly, he would be her happily-ever-after. I don't know; it's obviously not going to happen that way. At the end of the day, there's so much negative history there. Diane thinks, if I could just get back with Jack, then everything will begin anew. Also, Jill (Jess Walton) said to Diane in a scene—whenever I got to work with her, which was awesome—she said, you know, “I can see manipulative Diane thinks there's no better way to win the good graces of people in Genoa City than to have someone like Jack Abbott.” I don't think that's what Diane's after. She has this pitter-patter in her heart for him. It's not the worst thing in the world, right? You feel like you’ve succeeded, because all of a sudden somebody who’s, like, a great person digs you. That would make you feel a little more complete.

DC: What can you share about what’s coming up next for Diane?

SW: Jeremy Stark comes back to town. The hateful women are the ones who bring him to town! Now, she has big fish to fry, with him being back in town. I don’t really think I’ve even played a scene where I have called them out for it. She and Jack, and to some degree Kyle, are trying to come up with ways to get him out of town.

DC: It sounds like there’s so much more on the horizon.

SW: It's really fun for me, Susan, because Diane kind of gets to play two sides of this!

DC: Now, we have to talk about one of your primetime roles! You’ve played Caitlin Snow’s (Danielle Panabaker) mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser, on The CW’s The Flash since 2016! Can you kind of talk about your experience on the show?

SW: I auditioned for the first time, like forever ago, and then I've kind of been on a couple times! A couple seasons, I was on twice. The COVID season, I didn't go on at all. I just love Danielle! She's amazing. Those other those young adults: I can't call them kids anymore, but they were so professional. They're so good at what they do. The only thing for me is, I was in between two episodes of The Flash when I actually got the call about coming back to Y&R. It was perfect timing.

I would have said yes anyway, but it was really good timing because you have to fly to Canada and do all of the COVID stuff. Back then, it was so scary because you had to be quarantined for ten days in the hotel where they just give you food under the door. Then, I'm sitting in Immigration for two hours, just knowing I’m being breathed on. It felt like “I'm gonna never get out of here!” It was always just a really fun job for me. They treated me really well and they were kind.

Listen, it was very helpful for what I'm doing right now. My character was a scientist and had to say so much stuff. I was the guest spot, and I’d be just driving the scene for the stars of the show. I’m saying four pages of scientific cryogenic material. You have to realize: Okay, I'm brave. I can do this.

Now the difference is, you do the same scene all day or at least half the day. You only have to pronounce the hard words once. If you botch it, you get to start over again. That's not the case with daytime. It's a challenge and a curse of what we're doing. It makes it to where the adrenaline goes and everyone really has to commit like crazy every time we work. That's your chance! That's your scene! When you’re working a nighttime show like The Flash that kind of moved along quickly, you still had several takes and tries. It was just a very different beast, but the kind of material and being brave about the material, it's definitely similar.

DC: The Flash is going into its final season. Would you be willing to reprise the role one last time?

SW: Oh, my God! I would love to go back. I don't know if they will, because when I went back last February, they all knew I was going to this job. That was a week before I started Y&R! I hope that they would still. I'm sure it'd be a lot more difficult to arrange it. You’re shooting in Vancouver, so you always have to have everybody there and available because of weather. So, it might be a little harder to do with the soap schedule. I would love it if they called and if it will work out. I love Danielle! I've been with her as her mom through two different kids! She's had two children since I’ve worked with her! And she directs now, which is really great.