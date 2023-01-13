Christel Khalil, Michael Graziadei

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Daniel and Lily are hanging out in the cold. He wonders what she’s thinking. Lily says he’s made her feel better. He thinks she’s sounding a bit like “there’s darkness before the dawn.” Daniel makes fun of Lily a little more and they both giggle. She thanks him for helping her lighten up.

Lily shifts the conversation saying that she knows he’s going to be a big success. That success isn’t only about Chancellor-Winters but in all aspects of life. She will do everything she can to help support his dreams. Lily also hopes Heather and Lucy notice - which is why he’s trying to be successful in his new video game venture.

Daniel chuckles as he remembers that Lily is a person who actually knows him. She understands that he’s made some mistakes, but at least he’s trying to get back on track. She is all the way behind him. Daniel puts his arm around Lily and declares with each other they can’t possibly fail.

