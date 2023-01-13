Skip to main content

Zach Tinker Heads Back to The Young and The Restless

Zach Tinker

Zach Tinker is making his way back to Genoa City. Tinker will reprise his role on The Young and the Restless as Fenmore Baldwin. Soap Opera Digest is reporting Tinker, who last appeared as Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Fenmore's (Tracey Bregman) son in Dec. 2019, will return for a special episode to celebrate Bregman's 40th anniversary with Y&R. 

According to the magazine, Lauren will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion. Look for Tinker to appear Jan. 25.

