The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Bill and Sheila Hit The Sheets

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 16-20
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: 

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill (Don Diamont) hit the sheets.

Hope (Annika Noelle) goes back to work.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are flummoxed by Bill’s behavior.

Katie (Heather Tom) freaks out when she discovers Bill’s new connection to Sheila.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tattles to Liam about Bill.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) returns. 

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) unnerves Sheila.

Bill tells his family to get on board or get out.

Taylor (Krista Allen) goes toe to toe with Sheila.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) finds a new path forward.

Steffy vows to bury Sheila under the prison. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

