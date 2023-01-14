Jessica Serfaty

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Casa de Challie: Chanel comforts Allie about the passing of her Grandma Kate and her Great Aunt Kayla. Allie doesn’t know what she will do if Grandma Marlena joins them in glory. Chanel is certain Marlena will make it through especially since she fount Satan twice and lived to tell the tale (yup, that happened). Allie needs to go to the hospital and Chanel agrees to stick around and watch Henry.

After Allie exits, Sloan arrives. Chanel tries to slam the door in her face, but Sloan makes her way in. Chanel explains they are having a family crisis. Sloan says she wonders if it’s the same type of crisis that occurred when Chanel seduced her father and murdered her mother. Chanel feels horrible but everything was an accident. Sloan made a promise to make her pay and pulls out legal papers - though Chanel thought it was a gun. Sloan is suing her and Paulina for wrongful death. After she declares her intention to gut their bank accounts, she exits.

Kiriakis Mansion: Leo and Gwen discuss turning evidence on Xander. He’s pushing her to spill everything but Gwen is unwilling. Leo reminds her of his motto to always look out for number one… just then, Will arrives. Leo tries to mask his conversation and greets Wilhelmina. They dig back into Will’s annoyance with Sonny for befriending Leo. Will has no time for foolishness and only came by to drop off his luggage and see Sonny. Leo infuriates him by saying he’ll give Sonny the message. As Will leaves to see Marlena, Leo calls him “a rude little queen.”

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Leo arrives and explains why he had to hang up so quickly. He explains he covered his tracks with Will (“that nosy, aging, twink”). He goes back into trying to convince Gwen to save him and herself but she’s not budging. Leo wonders if Gwen is prepared for Jack to turn his back on her. She doesn’t think that will ever happen. Leo doubles down saying if Jack and Jennifer figure out what she did she will be out on her ass.

Sloan arrives and Gwen wants the guarantee of attorney-client privilege before they chat. Gwen pays Sloan a retainer, and they explain everything about the kidnapping and their roles as accessories during and after the fact. Sloan says they’re pretty much screwed. Leo thinks she can help since she was so amazing defending him against murder charges. Sloan points out he was innocent before and is guilty now. Her best advice is to try to cut a deal to testify against Xander. Gwen, once again, refuses to sell Xander out much to both Leo and Sloan’s chagrin. With that, Gwen exits. Before Sloan can leave, Leo has a proposition for her.

Horton Square: Chad tells Sonny that Stephanie won’t stop beating herself up for having her phone off while her mother was dying. Sonny can’t help himself and completely throws Alex under the bus. He finishes the job by explaining Alex turned off Stephanie’s phone to keep Chad from interrupting them. Chad is furious at Alex’s reckless behavior. Sonny tries to defend Alex (after throwing him under the bus) saying he couldn’t have known about Kayla. Chad continues his self-righteous tirade referring to Stephanie as Alex’s latest conquest. Before Chad can run to Stephanie, Sonny says Alex is telling her as they speak.

Casa de Johnson: Stephanie confronts Alex asking if he is the reason she didn’t get to say goodbye to her mother (it’s true but that seems a little unfair). He admits he committed the offense and that he was specifically trying to block Chad - who had been calling incessantly. Alex then sets himself to endure Stephanie’s wrath. He tries to say how sorry he is, but she says her calls are none of his damned business. Alex tries to further explain he wanted them to have a fun night, but Stephanie is having none of it. She feels disgusted that because of his actions she was having sex when her mother was dying. Stephanie’s mother is gone and so are any feelings she had for Alex. She never wants to see him again.

She holds the door open for him to leave wondering why he’s still there. Alex isn’t done quite yet and says he’s trying to make amends. Stephanie says his “pathetic insecurities” were the responsible for her not being able to say goodbye to her mother. She goes on to assume that had she not figure everything out, he would have let her live in ignorance. Alex tells her he came today of his own accord (sort of) to tell her the truth. He has never regretted anything more in his life. Stephanie gives zero f****.

Alex begs Stephanie not to throw away what they have. She counters saying he threw it away when he violated her privacy. He begs her to try and make it up to her. Stephanie says every time she looks at him she only see Kayla lying dead in her hospital bed.

University Hospital: Will meets up with Allie at the hospital and they discuss how Samantha Gene is trying to get to the hospital in time. She updates him saying Marlena’s condition isn’t great. She says Eric and John are in with her now.

Allie and Will are waiting to see Marlena when Julie arrives. They update her on the dire nature of Marlena’s admission. Julie is just beside herself with all the death and devastation. She brought food for everyone but is horrified she forgot her rosary. Will offers to retrieve it when Julie says it’s on her dresser. After he leaves, Julie assures Allie she is strong like her mother and will get through all of these terrible events.

Endings

Allie and Julie catch up about her relationship with Chanel. Allie says Chanel has been her rock even though she’s dealing with her own family drama. Julie thought all the Sloan business was done. Allie assures her it is, but also says she’s concerned Sloan has something else up her sleeve.

Paulina arrives and tries to calm Chanel saying this lawsuit isn’t the end of the world. Her attorneys will make mince meat of Sloan Peterson.

Leo proposes they leave Gwen out of the loop so he can testify that Xander is the one who hired him to wear the padded clown suit. Sloan points out he’s lying, but then they both agree that’s not necessarily a problem. Leo wants to testify anonymously. He knows Gwen will be pissed at first but will get over it. Sloan is confused why Leo would need to be anonymous. He doesn’t want Sonny to know. Sonny believed in him and doesn’t want to disappoint him - just then, Will peeks around the corner.

Chad says Sonny is too trusting. Sonny says everyone could use a little redemption from time to time.

Alex apologizes for robbing Stephanie of a goodbye with Kayla. Stephanie says nothing he can do will ever make up for what he did and what he took from her. She tells him to leave again and shows Alex the door.

