Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 16-20, 2023

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Joey (Tanner Stine) return to Salem.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) overhears a damning discussion between Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Chanel (Raven Bowens) is a strong shoulder for Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Bonnie (Judi Evans) goes to bat for Xander (Paul Telfer).

Belle (Martha Madison) returns to Salem.

Chad (Billy Flynn) comforts Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and John (Drake Hogestyn) have a moment.

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) search for Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

John is devastated.

Rafe and Jada grow closer.

Gabi (Camila Banus) seeks an audience with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) goes IN on Kristen.

Sloan continues to be Chanel’s worst nightmare.

Gabi is having none of Li’s (Remington Hoffman) foolishness.

Johnny and Tripp call a truce.

Leo is devastated by Sonny’s harsh words.

Li is stunned by EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) actions.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) works over time to keep Marlena alive.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) promises Xander she won’t testify against him to save herself.

Chanel is iced out by Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Steve secures Kristen’s confession and turns it in to Rafe.

Rafe and Jada arrest Kristen.

