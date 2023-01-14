Cynthia Watros

On today’s General Hospital recap: Carly tells Nina she might be the only one who can save Willow. Carly tells Nina to get tested and rush the results because a related donor has the best chance. Nina says she's not related to Willow but Carly tells her that Willow is her daughter. (I was wrong. Thought it would go til the end of the episode. Who gets my ten bucks?!!)

Nina doesn't believe Carly saying only Nelle was given to the Bensons. Carly says Madeline gave the second twin to Harmony. Carly says Harmony told her on her deathbed but Nina believes Harmony was lying. Carly says she has proof Nina is Willow's mother and tells her about the DNA test.

Nina still doesn't believe Carly. She accuses her of lying and says she'll do her own DNA test. Carly says there isn't time because Willow needs the transplant now and tells Nina to go get tested right away. Nina can't believe Carly kept her from her child and calls Carly a selfish bitch.

Drew brings up Nina and Michael complains how she's constantly pushing into their lives. Drew says Nina could be a bone marrow match because she is Willow's birth mother.

Josslyn is summoned to the PCPD and asks Sonny to sit with Willow. Dante says they're looking into Britt's death and shows her grainy video footage from the pier. Jordan asks if Josslyn was the person that Britt saved that night and doesn't understand why she didn't say anything. Dante reminds Josslyn she was the target the night Brando was killed. Diane shows up to shut it down.

Diane speaks with Josslyn alone then tells the others that Joss has a statement to make. Josslyn admits she was on the pier and the killer came after her. She says Britt showed up so Josslyn took off. She says she didn't come forward right away because she only heard about Britt's death a couple of hours ago. Josslyn swears she didn't see anything that night that would help them. Dante asks if the killer was pregnant, but Josslyn says she didn't notice.

Spencer complains to Alexis about Britt's death, and Alexis says Esme is no longer considered a suspect. Spencer says he spoke with Esme and believes she's lost her memory. He brings up the baby, and Alexis reminds him that it's not the baby's fault. He says if Esme gets a chance she'll take the baby and run, but Alexis says Esme's in legal trouble. Alexis says Nikolas wants to sue for full custody.

Alexis wonders if Esme is not the killer then who is coming after Trina. Spencer says everyone loves Trina and can't think of anyone who would want to hurt her. Alexis asks if anyone else is important to Esme, and Spencer remembers the nanny and how she might be devoted enough to kill for Esme. He mentions asking Sam to look into Maggie and for Alexis to find out the details from her. Alexis warns Spencer to be careful since Trina is the target.

Trina's distracted and tells Portia that she's concerned about Spencer. Curtis asks how she feels about Esme's return. She admits part of her wants revenge, but that Esme is vulnerable now. Trina wonders if the amnesia changed Esme and doesn't think she's a serial killer. Portia says Esme needs to pay for her actions even if she has amnesia. Trina wants closure so she can move on.

Portia doesn't understand why Trina would let Spencer back in. Trina swears Spencer is committed to doing better. Portia says the Cassadines are dangerous and everyone around them gets burned. Trina says she understands they're all messed up, but Spencer is not his family. Trina tells her mother to trust her judgement.

Portia complains to Curtis how upset she is that Trina and Spencer are getting closer again but she's not having it. Curtis says she has no say and they have to respect Trina's boundaries.

Sonny sits and talks to Willow about possibly repairing his relationship with Michael. He tells Willow to get better so she can be with Michael. Sonny leaves when MIchael arrives to talk to Willow.

Sonny runs into Drew and asks if he knows why Carly is talking to Nina and not at Michael's side. Drew says it's not his information to tell but Sonny insists. Carly shows up and tells Sonny to back off.

Willow wakes up and remembers the fight with Nina and worries about Wylie. Willow knows Michael is holding something back and he says it's about Nina.

Nina interrupts and Willow tells her to leave. She wants nothing to do with her. Nina says Willow's life might depend on her.

