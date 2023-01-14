General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 16-20, 2023

James Patrick Stuart and Finola Hughes

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Sonny (Maurice Benard) wishes he had done things differently.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) advises Portia (Brook Kerr).

Drew (Cameron Mathison) takes advice from Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) consults with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy).

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny continue to be at odds.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) corners Portia for a conversation.

Carly keeps talking until Nina (Cynthia Watros) believes she is Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) mother.

Ava (Maura West) finds support from an unexpected source.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Chase (Josh Swickard) head to the hospital.

Taggert (Real Andrews) has a chat about Trina (Tabyana Ali) with Portia and Curtis.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Austin (Roger Howarth) receive huge news.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) arrive in Paris to search for Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) seeks counsel from Heather (Alley Mills).

Trina stuns Portia.

Anna and Valentin make nice.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) work together.

Folks in Port Charles begin to turn their attention to Heather.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has a catch up with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Willow rejects Nina.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) scores a victory against Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Anna discovers useful information.

Diane gets all Diane with the police.

Despite Willow’s rejection, Nina immediately gets tested as a potential donor.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!