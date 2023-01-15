Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Marlena’s Family Gathers as She Draws Closer to Death

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of January 16-20
Martha Madison, Deidre Hall

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo: 

Steve vs. Kristen: Steve (Stephen Nichols) blames Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) for Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) death and they fight over a gun.

Sonny vs. Leo: A tearful Sonny (Zach Tinker) is hurt and furious with Leo (Greg Rikaart) for continuing his underhanded ways.

Stefan vs. Li: Stefan (Brandon Barash) is furious with Li (Remington Hoffman) for lying to Gabi (Camila Banus) and re-wiring his brain. Li decks Stefan and Stefan returns the favor.

Marlena is at Death’s Door: Belle (Martha Madison) returns and crawls into bed with a dying Marlena (Deidre Hall) . Allie (Lindsay Arnold) bursts into the chapel where John (Drake Hogestyn) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) are praying to say they’ve called a Code Blue for Marlena. 

Watch the promo below and checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

