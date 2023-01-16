Zach Tinker

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Bonnie and Justin run into Sarah outside the Brady Pub. They invite her for dinner and she asks about divorcing Xander. They take their seats inside, and Justin offers to pay Sarah to facilitate her divorce. Bonnie pipes in saying divorce might not be the best idea. She reminds them what she did to Adrianne and how it was every bit as bad, if not worse, than what Xander did. Sarah says Bonnie didn’t cause Adrianne’s death, but what Xander did caused Susan’s (chain of events - yes; direct cause - no). Justin thinks Bonnie has a big heart and maybe Sarah should take a little more time before making such a monumental decision. Sarah considers it but thinks it would be a moot point if he ends up in prison.

Roach Motel: Gwen arrives to find a sloppy drunk Xander in crisis - he’s out of scotch. He informs Gwen Sarah wants to divorce him and he’s probably returning to prison. Gwen tells Xander about the deal Rafe offered her to guarantee her freedom if she testifies against him. She says she’s not going to cooperate. Xander thinks she’s daft. Gwen gets in his face and tells him to stop his bloody whining and pull himself together. She takes him into the bathroom to shower and sober up.

Gwen emerges from the bathroom with a soaking wet Xander. As she is also a wee damp as well, Xander offers her some clothes Sarah left behind to put on. Gwen takes a little peek as Xander changes (who wouldn’t) and slips away to change into Sarah’s dry clothes. (Cue Sarah’s arrival in 3, 2…)

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Will is eavesdropping on Leo and Sloan - and heard Leo call him (Wilhelmina) a little bitch. (Leo’s dialogue has been ON POINT) Sloan agrees to represent Leo and Will hears him admit he helped Xander with the kidnapping after the original kidnapping. Sloan and Leo continue to drop all the details of Leo’s crime. Just then, he gets a text from Allie asking about Julie’s rosary (nice continuity). He tiptoes upstairs and out of earshot.

Leo pours he and Sloan a martini (there’s liquor in the Horton house?) and they discuss how they move forward. Sloan thinks Leo must have it bad for Sonny. Leo tries to deny it but Sloan side eyes him into admitting handsome, funny, kind, and wonderful is actually his type. He’s been denying it, but Sonny does make him go weak in the knees. Sloan thinks all of these newly acknowledged feelings are great, but Sonny is married. Leo would like more but will be satisfied keeping Sonny in his life any way he can.

Kiriakis Mansion: Alex is drowning his sorrows when Sonny arrives. He tells his brother everything is over with Stephanie. As Alex drinks more, he explains what went down. Sonny tries to get Alex to give himself a break and thinks maybe Stephanie will think differently after she’s had a little time to process. Alex thinks she meant it when she said she didn’t want to see him again.

Casa de Johnson: Stephanie calls Chad to see if he can come over to commiserate. Chad arrives and Stephanie tells him what he already knows about Alex. He explains that Sonny told him because he knew Alex was talking to her. She thinks what Alex did was unforgivable. Chad understands why she’s furious but also cuts for Alex a bit saying he didn’t know why Chad was calling. Stephanie is mad because Alex took her choices away from her.

Chad makes spaghetti and meatballs (Kate’s recipe - she cooked?). Stephanie gives her condolences for his loss. Chad says Kate was hard as hell on him but probably understood him more than his actual parents. They toast to Kate. Chad wants to go get something sweet. Stephanie says there must be something around which leads her to an apple pie Kayla made just for her - with a note.

University Hospital: Will and Sonny meet up in the lobby. Sonny offers his condolences about Kate (but not Kayla). Will says his family is in the chapel, but needs to tell Sonny something before he joins them. Will quickly tells Sonny EVERYTHING he overheard Leo say to Sloan. Sonny (for some reason) is stunned. He wants to go confront Leo and Will is very pleased with the situation. (his “I told you so” attitude is a little annoying)

Short Bar: Alex is drowning his sorrows when Sloan arrives. She wonders why he didn’t send her a thank you note for helping to facilitate his new relationship with Stephanie (reminding him about the file he stole from her that she eventually snatched back from Paulina via Leo). Alex explains his time with Stephanie is over because he’s an egotistical jerk. Sloan reminds him of his own words - “monogamy = monotony” because she thinks Alex must have strayed. Alex explains about shutting off the phone and Kayla’s death. Sloan relates it to her own mother’s death and thinks he has zero chance to reconcile with Stephanie.

Kiriakis Mansion, Part Two: Leo is talking to himself when Sonny arrives. Leo asks if he wants to have dinner, but Sonny says there’s no time. He tells Leo to pack his things and go. Leo thinks this is all about Wilhelmina and how “she” can’t stop trying to poison Sonny against him. Sonny tells him he knows everything about the involvement in the kidnapping. Leo tries to explain and Sonny loses it. (with tears in his eyes) He says that Will overheard everything - which annoys Leo. Sonny can’t understand how Leo could do these things to his family. Leo begs him to try and understand and give him another chance. Sonny is the only true friend Leo’s ever had. Sonny says he’s not making the same mistake again. Sonny tells Leo they are nothing to each other and sends him packing.

Endings

Gwen is dressed in a long shirt of Sarah’s while, a not even close to being sober, Xander struggles with putting pants on. Just then, shockingly, Sarah arrives and clearly thinks they’ve been hitting the sheets. Before drunken Xander and Gwen can explain, Sarah exits saying they disgust her.

As they eat Kayla’s pie, Stephanie thanks Chad for helping her get through a very difficult evening.

Alex is being a bit of a drunken, sad, sack and Sloan reminds him why “no strings attached” is the best motto to have. (Methinks Sloan has a couple of strings attached to Eric - even if she might not realize it) She tells him she’s sorry and exits.

Sonny calls Will who only says getting Leo out is the top priority. (not how your husband is feeling?) He hangs up when Leo arrives with his bags. Leo’s voice breaks a bit as he says Sonny’s friendship meant the world to him (a point Will left out). Sonny tries to doubt him but Leo pushes forward as he knows their bond was real. As Leo exits, you can see Sonny believes what he is saying.

