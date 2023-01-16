Laura Wright

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo:

Carly's (Laura Wright) house of cards starts to fall, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) makes moves, and Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) face off.

At General Hospital, Michael (Chad Duell) demands Carly tell him the truth.

Across town, Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells Portia (Brook Kerr) to tread lightly at their house.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) tells Spencer that once the wildfire is lit, things will rage. Will he listen? Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!