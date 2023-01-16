Nicholas Chavez

On today’s General Hospital recap: Willow wants Michael to call hospital security to get rid of Nina, but he says Willow needs to hear what Nina has to say. Nina apologizes for everything she's said and done to Willow in the past and tells her she's her daughter. Willow is angry and Michael finally opens his mouth and says that it's true.

Nina says Carly told her, and Willow says she needs to know how this happened. Nina tells her that she didn't know she had twins, and that Willow was given to Harmony and Nelle to the Bensons. Nina says Willow is also related to Liesl and James and thinks this is a way to get a family for both of them. Willow asks for time alone with Nina and Michael leaves.

Dante shows up at the hospital and when he hears Willow's condition, he agrees to get tested. Drew shows him to the lab which leaves Carly and Sonny alone to talk. Carly tells Sonny that Nina is Willow's mother and that Harmony told her. Sonny wants to know how long Carly has known and accuses Carly of keeping her mouth shut. Drew returns and Sonny can't believe he knew about it too.

Drew claims Carly was trying to protect Willow, but Sonny says Carly was getting back at Nina. Michael interrupts to break up the argument and remind them that they need to focus on Willow.

Curtis warns Portia if she pushes too hard, she'll end up pushing Trina into Spencer's arms. Taggert shows up, saying he saw a photo online of Trina and Spencer together and is concerned. Curtis says he thinks they should let Trina make her own decisions, but that doesn't sit well with Taggert. After Taggert leaves, Curtis brings up having a baby to continue the Ashford name.

Spencer asks for Diane's help in getting full custody of Esme's baby. Diane explains that Esme will need to be stripped of all parental rights, and that Laura would likely be the best candidate for custody. Spencer asks about siblings getting custody, and Diane realizes that Nikolas is the baby's father. Diane isn't sure a court would take a child from both birth parents, but Spencer counters that Michael did it once for Avery. Diane wonders if it's in the best interest of the child or is he just trying to stick it to Nikolas. Spencer says it's about protecting the child and that Nikolas is a toxic and dangerous person.

Spencer says his sibling deserves better than that but Diane says the odds are against him. Spencer points out that Nikolas only slept with Esme once, so he could go into court and say he could be the father. Diane counters she won't be party to fraud and to not say anything if a DNA test will prove otherwise. Diane says she can't guarantee Spencer a win and he'd better be certain he wants to go through with it.

Nikolas reassures Liz that police found no evidence of Esme at Wyndemere, and that Victor knows he was keeping her there. Nikolas says no one knows Liz was helping him but that Victor has all the evidence in storage. Nikolas is still desperate to make sure Esme doesn't remember or say anything. Nikolas asks if Liz ever got answers about her time loss, and Liz tells him about her mother repressing her memories. Liz says she understands what Esme is feeling in regards to the inability to recall something. She says she really hopes there is absolutely no way for Esme to get her memory back (well, they didn't just bring up Liz' mom hypnotising her out of her memory for nothing)

Laura introduces herself to Esme as the mayor and as the baby's grandmother. Laura is confused when Esme says Spencer came to see her and said he could be the baby's father. Laura tells Esme that one day she just disappeared and possibly committed a bunch of crimes. She wants to know where Esme was and how she got here.

Esme says it feels like not many people in town like her and wonders if anyone in town cared about her. Dante arrives and shows Esme a picture of the Christmas ornament, but she doesn't recognize it. Dante offers her his card, but Esme says she won't call him so he can build a case against the girl she used to be.

Laura asks Dante about the hook killer investigation and Dante admits they're moving away from Esme as the prime suspect. Dante says she's still in trouble for the revenge tape and Oz' drugging. Laura wonders how they can prosecute Esme when she has no memory of the crimes she's committed. Dante asks if Laura thinks she's faking it.

Nina's happy that she has a daughter and hopes the fighting ends so they can build a new relationship. Willow says blood ties between them change nothing because Nina is always trying to destroy their family. Nina says a crime was committed against her. She couldn't save Nelle but she will save Willow. Willow wonders what Nina would want in exchange for her bone marrow if she's a match. Nina says she wants nothing and will stop at nothing to save her.

Sonny questions what Michael needs from him, and he asks that Sonny stop fighting with Carly and deal with what Willow needs. Michael says he only cares about Willow and Sonny assures him that he's doing all the right things.

Nina finds Sonny and tells him that Willow doesn't want to have anything to do with her.

