The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Bill and Sheila's Icky Love Spreads Over Town

The news regarding the unholy alliance between Bill (Don Diamont) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) spreads like a funky rash on The Bold and the Beautiful

Katie (Heather Tom) tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) how Bill is just under Sheila's spell at Forrester Creations.

At the cliff house, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) learn about Bill blackmailing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

At Bill's, Katie tries to get Bill to see how Sheila is using him, but Sheila lets her know she had her chance to be with Dollar Bill.

Meanwhile, Steffy says Bill and Sheila are going to get payback as Finn (Tanner Novlan) looks on. Will Steffy become successful?

Watch the promo below.

