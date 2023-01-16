The Kelly Clarkson Show in Negotiations Over Possible East Coast Move

Carter Smith/NBCUniversal

Is The Kelly Clarkson Show headed to the East Coast? Variety reports that the talk show is exploring the possibility of moving to the New York metropolitan area (consisting of Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey). Since its 2019 inception, The Kelly Clarkson Show has filmed in Los Angeles, California.

A spokesperson for NBCUniversal told the trade site that NBCU is indeed in negotiations for the chatfest to head east, though nothing has been finalized. Show insiders informed Variety that Clarkson had asked NBCU to look into the shift. The relocation would provide a possible tax incentive and would allow Clarkson to be closer to some family, all while allowing the show to grow.

For the last two seasons, the talk show has produced its premiere weeks in New York City. Already renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, The Kelly Clarkson Show will finish filming Season 4 on the Universal lot in Los Angeles before the potential move. The production team is aiming to retain staffers and to maintain consistency.