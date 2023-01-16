Adam Grossman and Jason Thompson

The simmering feud between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Adam (Mark Grossman) is about to bubble over once again on The Young and the Restless.

Adam accuses Billy of loving the fact that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) needs him and is leaning on him. Billy fires back that Adam is big mad that Chelsea isn't running to him for help and it's eating him up, and the two almost come to blows!

Who is right: Billy or Adam? Watch the promo below