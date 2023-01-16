The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Nick Learns Sally's Pregnant

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) continues to try and fix his estrangement from Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor cajoles Kyle (Michael Mealor) into getting his hands dirty. Later, watch for Victor to ask for a favor from Jill (Jess Walton).

Summer: The tartlet (Allison Lanier) finds out about Kyle's plot. Look for Diane (Susan Walters) to continue to cause trouble for Kyle and Summer's relationship.

Billy/Lily: The former lovers (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) clear things up between the two of them.

Jill: Ms. Foster Abbott cleans up the mess regarding Devon (Bryton James) and Lily's fractured merger.

Lauren: The Fenmore's heiress (Tracey Bregman) must face her past.

Nick/Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) is having trouble with the secret she's keeping from the Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow). Look for Nick to find out about Sally's pregnancy.

Jack/Nikki/Diane: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) grills Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Diane. Watch for Jack to finally confess to what's going on. Later, Jack and Diane make a considerable gamble. Will it pay off?

Tessa/Mariah: The ladies (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) return to town with some big news.

Devon: The brooding billionaire makes a tough decision.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) calls Tucker's (Trevor St. John) bluff when the two play their cat-and-mouse game.

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) continues to help Chance (Conner Floyd) sort out his life.