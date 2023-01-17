Heather Tom, Don Diamont

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Katie arrives at Bill’s house because she knows how he helped Shiela avoid prison. Steffy and Finn told her he’s blackmailing them and she’s just confused and desperate to get through to him. Katie reminds Bill she knows him better than he knows himself, and just can’t wrap her brain around why he would help Sheila Carter. How could he possibly associate with that woman. How will he ever explain his behavior to their son. As per usual, Bill simply stand silent.

Katie goes on saying how worried she’s been about him. She almost wishes she could take back what happened when she walked away from him. That being said, how is it possible that Sheila Carter is his chosen rebound relationship? She acknowledges he is depressed and desperate, and she, more than most, understands what that feels like. Katie offers to help Bill because all Sheila will do is hurt him.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Taylor Wants to Confess to Shooting Bill

Sheila, who has clearly been listening in, pops out saying it’s too late for Katie to try and support Bill. She passed up her opportunity to be with Bill, and now Sheila is the woman in his life. She goes on to say that Bill is the love of her life (really?) and she is the love of his (what?). Katie rightfully looks at Sheila like she’s insane.

Katie turns back to Bill saying Sheila isn’t capable of love. She will only take everything he loves and destroy it. Katie begs Bill to send Sheila back to prison where she belongs.

Side Note: What do folks think about Bill’s continued silence during all of these exchanges about Sheila?

