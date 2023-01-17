AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital recently waved farewell to Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) in memorable fashion. Thiebaud opened up about her decision to exit the role (which she has played on and off since 2012) in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Thiebaud shared that her 2020 comeback wasn't meant to be permanent. She dished:

My return to the show [in 2020] was only supposed to be temporary and to be quite frank, it was only because of my relationship with Steve [Burton, ex-Jason] and our characters falling in love with each other and having something really magical happen between us that made me want to stay, so I agreed to stay longer. I was very clear with the writers and Frank [Valentini, executive producer] about that.

She added:

We were all really excited to go on this journey, and then the whole bomb dropped [with Burton departing the show in 2021] and I was really disappointed about that. It was like, 'What just happened? I stayed on the show for this storyline!' But it was always going to be a temporary thing for me because I really want to do films and theater and all sorts of other things. It was always something that I knew would happen, I just didn’t know quite how it would happen until this beautiful soul came into my life and it kind of made the decision for me, in a way.

Thiebaud delved into the decision to kill off Britt, musing: