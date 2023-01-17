Skip to main content

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali on Trina and Spencer: "The Slow Burn, I Think, is Necessary"

Tabyana Ali and Nicholas Chavez

General Hospital's Trina (Tabyana Ali) is getting closer and closer to Spencer (Nicholas Chavez). But is "Sprina" finally going to move forward? At the ABC winter press tour for the Television Critics Association (TCA), Ali and Chavez appeared. Ali spoke about the characters' slow-burn romance and when Trina and Spencer might have their first kiss, as reported by Michael Fairman TV.

She shared:

I will say, as somebody who is a big romance fan, the slow burn, I think, is necessary. There’s something about the tension that draws in the audience. I think that’s also a reason why we’re bringing in more audience, because of the tension and because of the pacing of it, especially in the day and age where relationships happen so quickly.

The actress noted:

It’s really nice to see two people, two young people, two interracial people that love each other try to get closer with one another and also try to jump over the barriers that are created, not only just from them, but from their environment … and they learn how to work through it together.

