The Drew Barrymore Show Renewed For Season 4

Get ready for more of The Drew Barrymore Show! Variety reports that the chatfest has been renewed for the 2023-2024 season, and CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio shared the news on Tuesday.

LoCascio said in a statement:

This season, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success. Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family.

Drew's next season will be its fourth; the show will air on CBS stations in major markets such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The renewal comes after the show was restructured as two half-hour episodes that could be aired concurrently or separately. Ratings soared after the format change, while Drew Barrymore interviewed high-profile guests like George Clooney, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in their first joint daytime interview.

EPs are Barrymore, Jason Kurtz, and Marianne Schaberg, while Ross Mathews co-hosts the "Drew's News" segment. Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Stations said:

It’s gratifying to see ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ continue to grow creatively and attract larger audiences. The new format is working out great for stations, the show and CBS Media Ventures. It makes us very happy that our viewers will be able to continue to enjoy the humor, heart and humanity that Drew, Ross and their colleagues put into each and every episode.

CBS Media Ventures, which produces and distributes the talk show, reports that Drew currently averages 1.21 million viewers (up nearly 500,000 viewers year to year). It's ranked fourth amongst syndicated talk shows, with ratings up 4% in New York, 6% in Chicago, and 35% in Philadelphia.