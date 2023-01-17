Susan Walters, Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Lily and Daniel are talking about their hectic lives. They are teasing each other while appreciating their support. Just then, Billy and Chelsea enter. Chelsea and Daniel attempt to maintain an awkward conversation whilst Lily and Billy pretend not to notice one another. This weird small talk continues until Chelsea exits followed by Billy. Daniel tries to make everything better but Lily is flustered. Before she exits, they agree it’s nice to have each other to talk to.

Society: Victor is playing on his phone when Adam approaches wondering what he and Kyle were colluding about. Victor says he was checking on how he was fairing at Jabot. Adam thinks what he said was hogwash and repeats his original question. Victor asks how Adam would feel if a grown up Conner rejected him. Adam rightfully says there’s no comparison.

Victor goes into his relationship with his father and how he ended up at the orphanage (good use of history). He swore he would never treat his children that way (how’s that working out?). Adam admits Victor’s had to overcome a lot and appreciates it, but he’s still ruthless and his actions don’t support his “family is first” verbiage. Victor hopes Conner never treats Adam the way Adam treats him. In addition, Victor, as per usual, is not to blame. With that, he exits.

Billy walks in as Adam is at the bar contemplating life. Adam starts to leave but changes his mind. Billy says he doesn’t feel like playing their lame game. Adam is tired of Billy continuing to insinuate himself into Chelsea’s life. He thinks Billy gets off on being her savior. Billy stands up and the two stare each other down like five year olds on the playground. As they begin to go at it, Abby arrives and separates them. Adam apologizes and exits.

Glitter Basement: Diane is with Jeremy at the Glitter Basement discussing the jewelry she’s going to steal from Nikki to prove her worth to him. Jeremy is impressed and wants to go with her so they can pull the heist off together. Diane says she has everything under control without any room for improvising. It’s too risky. Jeremy thinks Diane doesn’t trust him. She says it’s a two way street. He should let her do the job with which she was tasked. Jeremy reluctantly agrees to leave her to her thieving task. He asks if they can go to his room for a night cap. Diane masterfully avoids the invitation and makes her exit.

Abbott Mansion: Kyle is contemplating life when Summer arrives downstairs having put Harrison to sleep. Summer is still fretting about not going to Paris and Kyle reassures her. He switches topics saying that Victor has asked Kyle to help oust Adam from Jabot. Summer, for some reason, can’t believe Victor would be so cruel to his own son (have you met your grandfather?). Kyle thinks he’s not being cruel and wants Adam out at Jabot to bring him back to Newman. Summer doesn’t think a family can be brought together through deceit and manipulation.

Summer is annoyed with her grandfather. Kyle says he didn’t agree, but also didn’t turn down the offer. He knows how Adam can wreak havoc. Summer reminds Kyle of Jack’s special relationship with Adam, but he condescendingly says he doesn’t trust his dad’s thinking. Summer wonders how Jack could possibly be so close to someone so ruthless (does Summer know anything about Jack’s history?).

Diane returns and asks if they’ve heard from Jack. She explains she just came from a meeting with Jeremy. Summer notices Diane looks antsy and questions her decision to not head to Paris with Harrison. Diane tries to calm her fears to little avail. Just then, Jack returns having stolen Nikki’s necklace. Summer, who has once again been left out of the plan, recognizes her grandmother’s necklace. Kyle quickly fills her in. Summer quickly realizes that Jack actually stole the necklace.

Jack explains that he “borrowed” the necklace but will be returned to Nikki before she ever knows it’s missing. Summer explains to Kyle that he’s putting everyone at risk by engaging in this plan. She tells Kyle she doesn’t want him involved and exits.

Devon’s Digs: Devon and Abby are discussing their dastardly fathers. She’s trying to cheer him up. Abby’s presence cheers him up. Devon then tells her he told Jill he wants to buy back Hamilton-Winters. Devon says Lily compared her to Victor. Abby thinks Lily is just upset because they had so many plans for their new combined companies. Abby supports Devon thinking he should trust his intuition, but should also remember Lily is his sister and their bond is forever. Just then, Devon gets a text from Tucker asking for ten minutes of his time. He doesn’t want to agree but Abby urges him to do so - if only to say he wants nothing to do with his father. Devon texts Tucker back saying he’ll give him five minutes.

Tucker arrives to see Devon as Abby takes her exit. He just wants to explain his actions to Devon (as Katherine Chancellor’s photo watches on). He’s always wanted to be a positive presence in Devon’s life (how’s that working out?). He reminds them of their greatest hits - the cochlear implant surgery and the song they produced. Tucker’s dream was just to be a part of his son’s life… with Ashley by his side.

Endings

Chelsea is upstairs thinking fondly about Billy. A knock on her door reveals a troubled Adam. He says he’s there to check on her. Chelsea thinks he’s pretending to check on her when he actually needs to talk about himself. When she tries to get rid of him, Adam makes assumptions that Billy was there (once again starting this INCREDIBLY TIRED rivalry - OMG!).

Devon tells Tucker it doesn’t matter what’s in his heart when his actions present a different picture. Devon tells him the only way to fix everything is to leave town. Tucker looks genuinely distressed when Devon tells him to get out of his house.

Jack tells Diane that Kyle can smooth things over with Summer. Diane is so grateful, but Jack tells her to hang tight until everything is wrapped up. Jack reminds Diane she has a role to play here and she needs to keep calm until all their tasks are done. Jack says there is a whole new layer to Diane - he never expected her to be this courageous… and never expected this courageousness to be so attractive. They move close and engage in their first real kiss.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!