B&B's Rodney Van Johnson on Passions: "What I Didn’t Enjoy Was Being The Angry Black Man"

From Harmony to Los Angeles! Rodney Van Johnson, who played patriarch T.C. Russell on Passions, has signed on to The Bold and the Beautiful as Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) lawyer. He discussed his time on B&B and looked back on Passions in a new Soap Opera Digest interview.

He enjoyed playing opposite Brown, commenting:

We laughed a lot, let’s put it that way. I had never worked with Kimberlin before and she is such a rock star. She is so professional, and so funny! You can see someone on television but when you meet them in person, that’s when you see what they’re really like and she is just such a funny, cool person. I hope we get to do it again and again and again.

Van Johnson had rather mixed emotions about his time on Passions. He shared:

I enjoyed the supernatural things that went on. I had a brand-new kid, my son Quincy, but what I didn’t enjoy was being the angry Black man. That really took a personal toll on me because I had to gear up for that kind of energy. I would have to drive one or two hours when I left work just to calm down because I was so hyped up from being this angry Black man on the show. 

He added:

But I was grateful. I was grateful to have work. I was grateful to be the patriarch of my family, and that was amazing because you don’t get those opportunities very often. But honestly, it was extremely psychologically stressful because I had to deal with that anger…. I wouldn’t have changed it for anything. It made me who I am today, but there were challenging times playing that character.

