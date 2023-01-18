Don Diamont

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Katie tells Bill he is loved by his family and friends and Sheila will never give him that. She begs him to throw Sheila out. Sheila counters saying Katie doesn’t live there any longer and has no say with whom Bill spends his time. In fact, Katie is the one who needs to leave.

Bill, once again, remains silent - but more to the point, as if he can’t speak. Katie can’t believe Bill would kick her out and asks him to think about Will. Sheila says Will just needs to get to know her (because she’s so maternal, right?). Katie says she’ll die before she lets Sheila near Will (is this foreshadowing for yet another organ failure?).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Katie Confronts Bill and Unexpectedly Encounters Sheila

Katie begs, pleads, and cries for Bill to kick Sheila out and send her back to prison (which I don’t think is possible). Sheila says she’ll leave if that’s what he wants. Bill FINALLY speaks and as his chin kind of quivers, asks Katie to leave. Sheila backs him up and says she needs to leave.

Bill now has tears in his eyes as Sheila tells Katie he has finally found love for the first time in his life. With that, Katie exits.

Sheila wipes his tears away acknowledging how difficult that must have been. She felt heard (really? he didn’t speak) and understood. Most importantly, Sheila feels loved. Bill kind of smiles and they embrace - and he cries yet again.

What did you think of the remainder of the episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!