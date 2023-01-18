Booked and Busy: Y&R's Alyvia Alyn Lynd's Chucky Renewed For Season 3

AFF/Steven Bergman

Get ready to be scared silly! Chucky, the hit horror series based on the movie of the same name, will return for Season 3; it stars The Young and the Restless alum Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith). Lind plays Lexy, one of the teens on whom Chucky seeks revenge. Elsewhere, Season 2 of Freeform's Cruel Summer will debut this summer, with General Hospital's Sean Blakemore (ex-Shawn) attached to star.

All My Children

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will star in the film adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures

Sofia Black-D'Elia (ex-Bailey) headlines Season 2 of Freeform's Single Drunk Female, premiering April 12 at 10 PM EST; all 10 episodes will be available to stream April 13 on Hulu

As the World Turns

Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) is in talks to create a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise with Evan Rachel Wood

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) stars in the thriller Sharper, in select theaters Feb. 10 and on Apple TV+ Feb. 17

The Bold and the Beautiful

Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) stars in the mystery series The Watchful Eye, with the first two episodes premiering Jan. 30 at 9 PM EST and subsequent episodes airing weekly at 10 PM EST (next day on Hulu)

Days of Our Lives

Marla Gibbs (Olivia) will guest on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, debuting on BET+ Feb. 23

Zach Tinker (Sonny) guest stars as Collin on the Fire Country episode "Two Pink Lines," premiering Jan. 29 at 10 PM EST on CBS

General Hospital

Pepi Sonuga (ex-Taylor) will star in WWII drama Six Triple Eight on Netflix; it's starring and EP-ed by Kerry Washington and written/directed/produced by Tyler Perry

Sean Blakemore (ex-Shawn) will reprise his role on Season 2 of hit teen drama Cruel Summer, debuting on Freeform in summer 2023

Sunset Beach

Lisa Guerrero (ex-Francesca)'s memoir, Warrior: My Path to Being Brave, hits shelves Jan. 24

The Young and the Restless