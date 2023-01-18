Stephen Nichols

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital: Brady is on the phone with Tater Tot updating him on Marlena’s condition. As he hangs up, Gabi arrives demanding to see Marlena. Brady explains Marlena is in critical condition, but she is insistent because she needs her to re-wire Stefan’s brain. Brady can’t believe Gabi’s insensitivity. Gabi can’t believe he doesn’t understand with all John went through with Stefano. She pushes saying that undoing Stefan’s programming will also free up Chloe. Just then, Chloe arrives to check on Marlena. Brady explains Gabi’s attempt to see Marlena. Before she exits, Gabi explains that Stefan wants to be deprogrammed and they will be reunited.

They talk about everything that’s gone on between them. Chloe is very confused not knowing what to think or feel. With that, Brady grabs her and kisses her. She pulls away and Brady apologizes. Chloe said the kiss wasn’t wrong but it wasn’t right either. She doesn’t know what to think and exits.

Salem Inn: Li is doing damage control with Papa Shin. He assures him the police have no evidence to charge him with a crime and knows he will need to figure out how to deal with Stefan. Just then, you know who arrives. Li hopes they can talk and Stefan does so… with his fist. Li understands he deserved the punch and Stefan helps him up and gives him ice. Li says he will deny everything outside the room, but is sorry for what he did in the name of love. Stefan tells him he knows not only about the brainwashing but also about the attempted murder.

Li explains he had a moment of madness and regrets everything he did. Stefan wants to reverse his programming and he wants Li to find Dr. Rolf to make it happen. Li doesn’t know where he is, but suggests he ask Kristen for his location. Stefan thinks Li knows exactly where Dr. Rolf is. Li assures him he knows nothing of his location. Stefan promises to obliterate him if he finds out he’s lying. As he’s leaving, Stefan says he should clean out his desk as there’s no way EJ will let him continue to work at DiMera. After Stefan exits, Li calls Dr. Rolf to warn him Stefan is out to find him. If he does, Dr. Rolf is to tell Stefan he has no connection to Li.

Li calls EJ next and updates him on his violent encounter with Stefan. Li reminds him of the information he has that could implicate him - just in case EJ ever thinks about firing him.

Casa de Johnson: Stephanie is lying on the sofa looking at the last note Kayla left her. Just then, Joey and Tripp arrive for a little sibling comfort. Stephanie fills them in on Steve saying she’s never seen him in this state. Tripp wants to support Steve but needs to go see Ava. He exits and Stephanie and Joey talk about the note Kayla left her. She goes on to say Alex robbed her of the opportunity to say goodbye by turning off her phone. Stephanie beats herself up for everything under the sun and Joey tries to comfort her. He says he was surprised she got involved with Alex after the last guy (hmmm, the last guy).

Brady Pub: Johnny comes downstairs to meet Wendy. She’s picking up food and he was checking on Roman after spending the night at the hospital. Wendy is worried because he hasn’t slept and reminds him how important it is that he take care of himself. Wendy reminds Johnny that Marlena has beaten the devil twice (that’s the second time the devil has been mention recently…). Before Johnny exits, he asks about Wendy’s talk with Gabi - which did not go well.

Wendy heads out and runs into Tripp. They catch up on the recent death and devastation. He’s heard about Li brainwashing Stefan (you know, just another day in Salem). Tripp continues saying he came to visit Roman before heading over to see Ava. He’s hopeful he’ll be able to see her. Whatever happens, Tripp won’t abandon Ava. Wendy understands as she refuses to abandon Li.

DiMera Mansion: Kristen walks downstairs and answers the door to find a furious Steve. He bursts in, grabs her and says it’s time for her to answer for what she did to Kayla. Kristen does fast talking saying she’s sorry for his loss. Steve has no time for her meaningless words as he knows the whole story. If she wasn’t so cold-blooded, Kate and Kayla would be alive and Marlena would be at home. She needs to pay. Kristen tries to get away but Steve grabs her hands and begins to choke her out (yikes!). Johnny walks in and pulls Steve off Kristen and tells him to leave. Kristen thanks him but Johnny did it for Steve.

Kristen pours a drink and doesn’t understand why he’s not more sympathetic to her plight. Johnny can’t forgive the damage she’s done and doesn’t really care about her well-being. Kristen tells him she hid the orchid knowing more serum was needed, but she never wanted anyone dead. Johnny believes her but doesn’t care.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Sonny Kicks Leo Out of The DiMera Mansion

Endings

Stefan exits the Salem Inn just as Gabi enters the square. He updates her on the attempt to find Dr. Rolf. She tells him about trying to get Marlena to help. Stefan thinks she’s heartless and reminds her that he still loves Chloe. Gabi doubles down saying the love they had was more powerful than anything she’s ever known (did anyone else see Stefan’s facial expression?). Stefan thinks Li did him a favor getting him away from a bitch like her. Just then, Li arrives and defends Gabi.

Johnny arrives at the hospital and asks Brady about Marlena. He says John just arrived back. Johnny explains what just happened between Kristen and Steve. Neither of them blame Steve for his actions.

Kristen is about to go back upstairs when the doorbell rings. Chloe has arrived for a little confrontation.

Steve returns to the house to find Joey. They embrace and Steve fills him in on almost killing Kristen. Joey is stunned that Steve was so violent towards Kristen. He explains he knew someone would stop him. When Johnny arrived, it allowed Steve the time to plant a bug (now it makes more sense). He recorded everything they said after he left. (That being said, I’m not certain he has anything that will hold water in a criminal court).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!