General Hospital recap:

Sonny finds Nina frustrated when her preliminary test results are not back yet. She hysterically tells him that her bone marrow will save her daughter. (Nina honey, I like you and all but right now you're being all wacky). Nina complains about Carly keeping the truth to herself and how she'll never forgive that.

Nina says it rips her heart out that Willow says this changes nothing. She says things would have been different if she'd known the truth. Nina doesn't want to lose Willow, Wylie or the baby. Sonny reassures her that once the transplant is over, Willow will have time to sort through everything and will accept Nina. He tells her about his conversation with Michael last night and how there seems to be some thawing.

Michael and Willow discuss the next steps which will be to induce her to deliver the baby, so she can start the transplant, if Nina turns out to be the match. Willow says she's not willing to do that because she wants the baby to come when she's ready. Willow says if they can wait a few more weeks it will give the baby a better chance, despite Michael's counter argument that the leukemia will progress.

Chase and Sasha head to the hospital to comfort Michael and Willow. Michael complains to them that Willow is not being reasonable. Michael tells Chase that they have a potential donor but that Willow wants to delay treatment longer. Chase is surprised to hear that Nina is Willow's mother, and Michael complains about the evil that is Nina.

Sasha stops by to see Willow and says she understands why Willow delayed treatment to protect the baby. Willow tells Sasha that she's been searching for her birth mother, who turned out to be Nina. Willow bad-mouths Nina despite Sasha's claims that Nina is protective of those she loves. Willow disagrees and Sasha questions whether she's planning on turning down the transplant because Nina is the donor.

Willow says if she accepts the donation, Nina will try to get into their lives to access the kids. Sasha reminds Willow that Nina could be her best chance at survival. Willow says she won't turn down the transplant, she just wants more time for the baby. Willow promises Michael that she doesn't want to die and says they can induce the pregnancy, only if Terry says it would be too risky otherwise.

In Paris, Anna is frustrated that they still don't have a decent lead on Lucy's whereabouts. A young boy comes to the door with information for Valentin.

Antoine tells them that when his father came home, he was upset about "the American woman" who tried to brain him with a serving tray and Valentin and Anna know he's talking about Lucy. They now know that Lucy is being held in Victor's Paris compound and Anna thinks they should go in through the catacombs.

Victor stops by to see Esme before her hearing. She's thrilled to have family, until Victor corrects himself and says she's carrying the next Cassadine heir. Victor seems surprised that she still hasn't gotten her memory back. Esme complains about her possibly going to prison for something she doesn't remember doing and that she needs to find out where she's been for the past few months.

Martin is not happy to see Victor with Esme and the two argue about her case. Victor says the baby is a Cassadine but Martin tells him to stay away from Esme. Martin brings up Lucy, but Victor points the finger at Anna for shooting her. Martin counters that a body was never found and says he's so consumed by Lucy's disappearance he may not be able to help Esme. She may have the baby behind bars. Victor accuses Martin of undermining his own client but Martin denies it. Later, Victor calls someone to warn them that Valentin and Anna may be on their way.

Ryan's angry with Heather that no one has died since Esme's been in custody in order to provide her with an alibi. Heather confesses that her favorite guard was fired and she doesn't have easy access in and out. Ryan says he needs Esme to be free for his plan to reunite with Ava to work. Heather doesn't care about Ava, only her daughter and is angry that Ryan has had time with Esme and she hasn't. Heather promises she'll help Esme by busting out and she'll stab Josslyn. Heather says she'll find Esme and go on the run today, but Ryan thinks she needs an actual plan.

Heather's waiting to stab a guard and escape and is surprised when a guard walks by with Esme in tow. (I guess she lost her preliminary hearing)

Nina gets notification that she could be a potential match and needs to take another blood test.

