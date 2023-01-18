WATCH: B&B's Lawrence Saint-Victor on Carter and Katie: "I Think This is Carter's First Mature Relationship" (VIDEO)

YouTube

The Bold and the Beautiful's Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) appeared on The Talk Jan. 16. He discussed his ten-year anniversary on B&B and what might be in store for Carter and Katie's (Heather Tom) growing romance.

What have been some of his favorite moments on the soap? Saint-Victor shared:

There are so many, but I have to say the Carter and Quinn [Rena Sofer] romance-affair, I really enjoyed that storyline.

"Quarter" was a memorable couple, but now Carter has moved on to Quinn's onetime rival Katie. Is it love for the lawyer and the PR exec? Co-host Sheryl Underwood said she thought that this slow-burn relationship could be the real deal. She asked Saint-Victor his thoughts.

The actor replied:

We'll see. I think this is Carter's first mature relationship. Before he was either fighting to keep someone or it was forbidden. But here you have two mature adults who have this emotional connection and there's no drama as far as...nothing keeping them apart, you know? So we'll see. We'll see how it works.

Watch the interview clip below.