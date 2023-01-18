Emily O'Brien, Miranda Wilson, Stacy Haiduk YouTube

On Days of Our Lives, Salem has long played home to bad girls like Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Gwen Rizcech (Emily O'Brien). More recently, OG villainess Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) made a comeback on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2). In a new interview on the DAYS YouTube page, the three actresses sat down to chat about their characters' misdeeds and motivations.

All three characters are driven by passions for particular men. Is that a positive motivation or a potential cause of their downfall? O'Brien said:

For me, I think it's both, honestly. I think being in love with Xander [Paul Telfer] was my absolute motivation to be good and to have redeemable qualities and finally come through as this trustworthy person. But along the way, she hit a few snags, and it became her Achilles heel, and she drugged a few people.

Reflecting on the toughest villainess scenes she's had to play, Haiduk said:

For me, it'd probably be just some of the moments that I've had with Brady [Eric Martsolf] and the breakups and the fighting for him and never getting what I want. And then also, I think, for the child, having a child in your life and not getting to see her and having to fight, and what that would be like for me, as Stacy, having to do it.

Asked what she'd like to see next for Megan, Wilson answered:

I would like to see Megan have moments of powerful success. I would like to see Megan actually achieve something that she sets out to achieve, and it would be wonderful if she could have a love in her life—whether it's a love or not, but okay—a man in her life that she's with and she gets to do all of this yumminess with.

