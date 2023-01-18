Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Diane Plants Damning Evidence in Jeremy’s Room

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 17, 2023
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jeremy is trying to heat things up with Diane. To distract him, she begins to cough saying she must be allergic to his cologne. He agrees to take a quick shower and she promises it will pay dividends.

After he exits, Diane quickly goes about hiding evidence in his dresser drawer and under his mattress.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Diane And Jack Celebrate Their Deceit And Thievery With a Kiss

At Crimson Lights, a fabulously dressed Sharon is chatting with Chance when he gets a phone call. As he exits, Jack is sitting at a table when he gets a text from Diane, “All set.”

What did you think about the remainder of the episode? Sound off in the comments! Click on the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

